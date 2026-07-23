Ariana Biermann Gives Update on Kim Zolciak Amid Her Divorce From Kroy

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak’s divorce from NFL alum Kroy Biermann has been ongoing since 2023. Now, in a recent interview, their “Next Gen NYC” star daughter, Ariana Biermann, is giving an update on her mother as well as where she stands with Kroy.

TMZ published an interview with Biermann on July 22. She was first asked for an update on Zolciak. The 24-year-old Bravo star said, “Amazing.” The reporter then noted how the former RHOA star “goes through a lot” amid her divorce from Kroy.

Biermann said, “She’s doing good. You know, I think the best she can be. She’s trying to always be strong for all of us, no matter what. So, she’s doing good.”

Ariana Biermann Reveals Where She Stands With Kroy Amid Divorce From Kim Zolciak

Getty Ariana Biermann

The interview continued with Biermann being asked about her current relationship with her adoptive father. Notably, this comes after her sister, Brielle Biermann, stated that she was not in contact with the NFL alum. She said, “I’m not, sadly,” when the reporter asked if they were speaking.

The “Next Gen NYC” star continued, “I think it’s hard, you know, watching all these things that are happening right now and everything that’s going on.” Biermann then referenced the ongoing divorce, noting, “These just insane motions. It’s really sad.”

From there, the reporter asked if they would be willing to put their issues to the side for the sake of her sister’s upcoming wedding. She responded, “That’s Brielle’s area, but we tried for a long time to have a relationship with him outside of all this.”

After that, Biermann admitted that Kroy did try reaching out to continue a relationship, but that it didn’t work out because of “a lot of different things.” She added, “It was a lot,” noting that it wasn’t okay for him to “bash” Zolciak.

Season 2 of Next Gen NYC Premiered Recently

Getty Hudson McLeroy, Ariana Biermann, Gia Giudice and Riley Burruss Getty

Biermann was announced as part of the “Next Gen NYC” cast in April 2025. Now, over a year later, the second season of the series has premiered, with fans calling the former “Don’t Be Tardy” star one of the standouts from the cast.

Recently, in June 2026, she teased the season in a Us Weekly interview. First, she spoke about her dynamic with Hudson McLeroy following their split. Biermann stated, “You’ll definitely see, like, a lot more of the ins and outs [of our split].”

She continued, “I’m very much of an over-sharer, which also can bite me in the rear end. I’m not really afraid of anything. And so you will definitely see a lot more into kind of, like, the true reasons of why, and that it wasn’t a decision that I made overnight — it was a decision that I made over the course of a year.”

Biermann and McLeroy split in October 2025 after they had dated on and off since high school. She added, “I think that there were definitely times where it was difficult, and you’ll see that. I wanted us both to very much still be involved, to be able to work together, to be able to be around friends.”

She then said, “It wasn’t that it was a breakup of, like, ‘I hate you, I’m never gonna speak to you.'”