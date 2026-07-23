Meredith Marks Shares Cryptic Message After Whitney Rose Separation Report

As headlines continue to swirl around the personal lives of several “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars, Meredith Marks is weighing in with a message that has fans wondering exactly who she was talking about.

The longtime Bravo star shared a cryptic statement on Threads about “karma,” irony and negativity just as reports emerged that both Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas had separated from their husbands. While Meredith never mentioned either woman by name, the timing of her post quickly sparked speculation among fans.

Meredith Marks Says Rumors Eventually ‘Manifest’ Back on Those Who Spread Them

On July 23, Meredith posted a lengthy message reflecting on what she described as the irony of watching rumors eventually come back to the people who started them.

“It’s ironic when you see everything that has been said about you manifest in the people who said it. Much more to come on this subject but people who spread negativity about an aspect of someone else’s life usually are insecure of that in their own life. 2026 has been a year of karma in so many different ways,” she wrote.

Although Meredith didn’t identify anyone specifically, the post arrived shortly after reports surfaced that Whitney Rose and husband Justin Rose were allegedly “living separate lives” after more than 16 years of marriage. Around the same time, multiple outlets also reported that Angie Katsanevas and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, had separated after nearly three decades together.

As speculation spread across social media, Meredith returned with a second message to clarify that she was not celebrating anyone else’s hardships.

“Let me be clear for those of you who are trying to read too deeply into my comment. I do not wish ill upon anyone or celebrate anyone’s demise,” she wrote.

She continued by explaining why she still believes there is irony in certain situations.

“But I do note the irony in karma when someone has continually lied about me to hide their own truths. As I said you don’t even know about many of the issues I am referencing here but I do believe in karma and I do hope all the people in my life find their own happiness, whatever that means for them.”

Those follow-up comments only fueled more discussion among RHOSLC fans, many of whom tried to connect Meredith’s remarks to recent developments within the cast.

Reports Surface About Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas’ Marriages

Meredith’s posts come during an unusually busy news cycle for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast.

According to recent reports, Whitney Rose and Justin Rose are allegedly living separate lives after more than 16 years of marriage. Sources claimed financial strain contributed to difficulties in the relationship, though neither Whitney nor Justin has publicly confirmed a separation.

Meanwhile, reports also surfaced that Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo had ended their marriage after 27 years together. The couple, who married in 1999, share daughter Elektra and built Lunatic Fringe Salon together.

Relationship rumors have long been a recurring storyline on RHOSLC, and Meredith herself has faced years of speculation surrounding her marriage to Seth Marks.

That history is one reason fans immediately connected her cryptic message to the latest headlines. While Meredith has insisted she wasn’t celebrating anyone’s personal struggles, her comments about “karma” and people “who spread negativity” have left viewers wondering whether more revelations could be coming as Season 7 approaches.

With filming already underway and tensions expected to carry into the new season, Meredith’s social media posts have only added another layer of intrigue before the next chapter of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” unfolds.