Arsenio Hall Reveals His Surprising Secret to Looking Young at 70

Arsenio Hall is 70 and apparently has a pretty simple explanation for keeping his youthful glow.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Colman Domingo, the comedian and former late-night host was asked about his routine after Domingo pointed out that Hall doesn’t “look like anybody who’s 70.”

Hall didn’t offer up a complicated workout plan or expensive wellness routine. Instead, he smiled and gave the audience a two-word answer: “Smoking weed.”

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The unexpected response earned applause from the crowd.

And Hall’s youthful approach apparently extends to his wardrobe, although he may have his 26-year-old son, Arsenio Cheron Hall Jr., to thank for that.

Hall recalled watching “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with Cheron the night before his appearance when his son asked what he planned to wear after seeing Domingo’s style. Hall decided to take things in a different direction, and his son helped him shop for a pair of trendy, baggy barrel-style pants.

Arsenio Hall’s Son Is Helping Keep His 70-Year-Old Dad in Style

Hall stood up during the interview to show off the khaki-colored pants, which he jokingly referred to as “death pants.”

“When you’re 26 like my son, you can wear these, but when you are 70, these are death pants,” Hall joked.

Cheron’s influence on his father goes far beyond fashion. Hall shares his son with ex Cheryl Bonacci and previously stepped away from Hollywood for several years to focus on raising him. His time away included the everyday responsibilities of taking Cheron to school, helping with homework and reading bedtime stories.

Hall told USA Today in 2013 that he had no regrets about prioritizing fatherhood, saying, “I love being a father. There’s nothing I love more than that.”

That decision gave Hall the opportunity to be present for his son in a way he has said his own parents were not always able to be for him. After years away from the spotlight, Hall gradually returned to entertainment with television appearances and other projects.

The comedian eventually reunited with longtime friend Eddie Murphy for 2021’s “Coming 2 America,” more than three decades after the original “Coming to America” hit theaters.

Now, Hall is entering another busy chapter of his career, and his latest “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance gave him an opportunity to look back at how he got here.

Arsenio Hall Is Looking Back at His Groundbreaking Late-Night Career

Hall released “Arsenio: A Memoir” in April, chronicling his journey from aspiring magician to comedian, actor and host of “The Arsenio Hall Show.”

The memoir debuted on The New York Times bestseller list in its first week, according to Forbes. Hall’s groundbreaking late-night series, which premiered in 1989, became known for blending comedy, music, politics and Black culture while providing a national platform for emerging artists.

The show also welcomed major names across entertainment, sports and politics, including Prince, Muhammad Ali and Bill Clinton. Hall used the platform for more serious conversations as well, including a memorable interview with Magic Johnson following the basketball star’s announcement that he was HIV-positive.

During his conversation with Domingo, Hall also revisited some of the famous names who crossed his stage. He recalled convincing Snoop Dogg to appear on the show and remembered Bruno Mars performing years before becoming a global star.

Hall is also back on the road, touring alongside former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno for their stand-up show, “Kings of Late Night.”

Between a new memoir, touring and revisiting the television legacy he built decades ago, Hall has plenty keeping him busy at 70. As for what keeps him looking young, his answer remains much simpler: “Smoking weed.”