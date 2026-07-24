Matt Damon Is Working With Beloved Director Duo on Next Film

Matt Damon is one of the most influential actors of all time. Since his leading role in 1997’s iconic “Good Will Hunting,” Damon consistently proves he’s still got it. His most recent portrayal of Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” once again reminded audiences of his incredible acting capabilities. This consistent success is likely why one director duo is partnering with Damon on their next film.

While talking to Fox Sports Radio, Damon revealed that he will be working with The Daniels on their upcoming 2027 film. The pair are extremely secretive concerning their upcoming projects, but Damon is ecstatic to be a part of the project. The main details of the film remain purposely hidden, but several other actors confirmed their participation in the upcoming film. The current release date is November 19, 2027, which remains one of the only things fans know for sure about the project.

The Daniels Have Created an Impressive Reputation With Their Filmography

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert fostered a short but impressive filmography during their collaboration, starting with 2016’s “Swiss Army Man.” It became quickly apparent that The Daniels weren’t afraid push boundaries and could collaborate in a truly unique way. Together, they created films that would’ve been impossible to produce alone, like 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” While “Swiss Army Man” is a comedic and sometimes graphic tale about human connection, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is beautiful take on the vastly overdone concept of the multiverse.

Getty The Daniels at premiere event.

Since superhero films popularized the concept with titles like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and 2023’s “The Flash,” several other media giants have tackled the concept of the multiverse. Audiences likely felt burnt out on the idea of alternate realities, despite its more interesting factors. Thankfully, The Daniels breathed new life into the idea, and created a “multiversal” movie that is truly out of this world. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is truly a masterpiece and created a large fanbase following the directors.

The Daniels are consistently secretive about their projects, often proffering their movies do the talking for them. This has allowed them to create hype solely based on the quality of their films. At this point, it isn’t uncommon for audiences to see a film directed by The Daniels, purely because The Daniels are the ones directing. Now that they have partnered with Damon, there’s no telling the craze their upcoming film could generate.

A Damon and Daniels Collaboration Has Incredible Potential

Damon’s name generates hype for whatever project he is attached to. Although he is extremely talented, many critics continue to underestimate him ahead of his incredible performances. His recent role in “The Odyssey” proves he is still more than a competent actor and is the perfect leading man for The Daniel’s new project. The film’s details remain unknown, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Getty Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Damon isn’t a stranger to sci-fi films, leading many fans to consider whether the upcoming movie could be at all similar to 2015’s “The Martian.” On the other hand, The Daniel’s don’t really make grounded films. The upcoming sci-fi project likely includes a lot of the weirdness the genre is associated with. That being said, fans expect at least some level of strange when it comes to The Daniels’ movies.

All in all, Damon likely waited to make the announcement for his upcoming film until “The Odyssey” released. A collaboration between The Daniels and Damon is extremely welcome, especially after his latest performances. Both groups will undoubtedly give the project their all and fans cannot wait until November 19, 2027, to see what the iconic duo and Damon have created together.