Ben Affleck & ‘Lookalike’ Son Spotted at Premiere Afterparty for Matt Damon’s ‘The Odyssey’

On top of being well known as an A-list Oscar award-winning actor, Ben Affleck is also famous for his personal relationships. Indeed, along with formerly being married to Jennifer Lopez, as well as Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares three children, Violet, 20, Finn, 17, and Samuel, 14 — he’s also longtime best friends with fellow celebrity, Matt Damon.

That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that Ben showed up to “The Odyssey” premiere afterparty on Tuesday, July 14, to support Matt, who stars in the epic film, which also features performances by Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton.

Granted, Ben didn’t attend the party alone. Along with hanging out with the movie’s cast members, he showed up to the event with his son, Samuel.

Ben and Samuel Were Both Dressed for the Industry Event

In a photo published by The Daily Mail following the event, Ben could be seen with his hand on his son’s back as the two attended the industry party.

“Whilst Ben didn’t walk the red carpet at the film’s New York premiere, he was spotted heading into the after party with his son Samuel, 14,” according to the Mail. “The pair made a low-key entrance into the bash, where Matt was partying with his family and his co-stars.”

Ben opted to keep things casually professional for the afterparty, wearing a chic blue suit with a crisp white shirt with the neck left unbuttoned. Samuel’s outfit, which included a navy blue sweater and tan pants, had a similar vibe.

Thanks to the fact that the photo shows Ben and Samuel from the side, it’s clear that the two share the exact same profile. Indeed, back in February, People noted that Samuel is Ben’s “mini-me,” while InStyle called Samuel Ben’s “lookalike son” in April.

Ben Brought His Kids to Visit Matt on ‘The Odyssey’ Film Set

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“Ben Affleck is that much closer to winning the Dad of the Year award thanks to his friend Matt Damon,” People pointed out in January. “The Gone Girl star, 53, revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he took his three kids … to the set of Damon’s new film with director Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey.”

“I did [visit the set] and I’m a huge fan of Chris,” Ben said during the interview. “And you know it’s one of those things where my kids never want to come to the set when I’m working. [I’m] like, ‘Hey guys, we’re doing a thing on the set.’ And they’re like, ‘No, I got school.'”

“But they were really psyched to come visit this set,” he added. “My middle child’s really interested in actually reading the Iliad and The Odyssey, and we went there, and it was really great.”

Ben also noted, “I was really honestly grateful that [Chris] let me come by and visit. My kids really liked it. And so it was kind of cool. It was really, really nice. I was deeply grateful to him.”