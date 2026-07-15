Beloved Rom-Com Ending After 3 Seasons — ‘We Are Going to Miss It Terribly’

Even if a show is a success, that doesn’t guarantee that it will stick around. For instance, despite being a hit with both critics and fans, popular rom-com “Colin From Accounts” is ending after three seasons.

FYI: “Colin From Accounts” Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on July 27.

The Stars Sent a (Hilarious) Message Saying Goodbye to Fans

“‘Colin From Accounts’ stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall left fans devastated on Wednesday when they revealed the quirky Australian comedy series was coming to an end,” The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, July 15.

The couple, who are married in real life and also created the show, took to Instagram to share the news in a video, with Dyer saying, “We have a little announcement.”

After Brammall — who you’ll surely recognize as Peter from “The Devil Wears Prada 2” — reminded viewers that the third season of the show is on its way, Dyer continued by telling fans, “We also need to add that this is our last season.”

Play

Adding in some clips of characters from the show who aren’t exactly thrilled, Brammall then added, “Understandably, you’re upset.”

Offering a reason for the show’s end, Brammall explained, “Creatively, it just feels like the right time for these characters and for this world. We don’t want to flog a dead horse. Comedy comes in threes.”

“We are sorry if you are disappointed,” he continued. “We are going to miss it terribly.”

While Dyer noted, “We love making TV for you guys,” Brammall finished by adding, “We just want to say bye, we’ll see you around.”

Play

The stars also released a statement (via Variety Australia), saying, “We love everything about making this show. From writing all 24 episodes and producing with our amazing partners at Easy Tiger, to acting on set with our brilliant cast and spunky crew, to sitting in the edit with our wonderful post team where we are currently wrapping things up.”

The statement continued, “We’re going to miss making this show terribly, but we hope you love season three as much as we do. Thank you for watching, it means the world.”

‘A Lovely, Funny Gem of a Romantic Comedy’

Play

If you ask fans of the show, they’ll be able to tell you that, “[o]riginally airing on Australian network Binge, ‘Colin From Accounts’ stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer — who are married in real life, too — as Gordon and Ashley, a pair of singles living in Sydney, Australia whose paths cross thanks to a scruffy little dog they name Colin,” according to TVLine. “They strike up an unlikely romance, despite the many obstacles that life throws in front of them.”

Debuting in the U.S. in November 2023 with eight episodes, followed by Season 2 in September 2024, TVLine called the show “a lovely, funny gem of a romantic comedy, with big laughs and charming performances.”

Fans were just as keen on the show, which is why they are, indeed, disappointed that it’s ending.

In response to the star’s Instagram post announcing the end of the rom-com, one person wrote, “This makes me sad but what an amazing show — thank you for creating such a beautiful, hilarious, touching masterpiece! Excited for the last season.”

“Guys…you just ruined my day 😭 but EXCITED to watch the final season ♥️,” came from another fan.

Another follower added, “You’ve created something incredible, thank you — can’t wait to see what the final chapter brings! 👏”

Someone else had a suggestion, saying, “MAKE A MOVIE 🙏🏼🙏🏼”