Jennifer Lopez Models Adorable White Mini Dress at The Italian Coast

Jennifer Lopez jetted off to Italy after spending time in London with her sister Lynda to enjoy the final Wimbledon match of the year, and she seems to be having an amazing time in the gorgeous weather. The former American Idol judge and “On The Floor” singer, 56, shared a carousel of snaps to her Instagram grid from the trip where she’s posing up a storm on a balcony in Italy wearing the most adorable Dolce&Gabbana mini dress.

In the first snap JLo is playfully looking over her shoulder as the sea glistens in the background under the summer sun. The pretty white gown, which falls to her upper thighs in a scalloped hem, features round and oval cut out details all over in patterned clusters, giving the dress an almost lace-like effect.

She finished off the outfit with a matching headscarf, a chic pair of black sunglasses with chunky frames and slipped on white kitten heels scattered with black polka dots. The dotty shoes perfectly add to the cutesy nature of the outfit, which is a different look from the singer lately as she’s been sharing so many dressier snaps from Paris Fashion Week.

Other photos in the carousel showcase a close up of JLo’s immaculately tanned skin, and the breeze billowing through her headscarf so it elegantly fans out behind her head.

Jennifer simply captioned the post with a selection of emojis, including an ocean wave, a sun and the Italian flag.

Fan Reaction

Fans loved Jennifer’s latest look and thought she looked beautiful on the trip, so they took to the post’s comments section to gush.

One user said: ” I want to recreate every look! So inspiring! You’re the best Jenn.”

A second shared: “Omg you’re so beautiful!”

Meanwhile others added “Obsessed with all these pictures”, “Yaaas welcome to Italy!” and “Jenn you look amazing in any style. Love you!”

Recapping JLo’s Latest Looks and Travels

Prior to spoiling us with these mini dress snaps, JLo shared another series of photos but in an incredibly elaborate gown – which had a matching cape! She wore it at the Dolce&Gabbana Fashion Show in Italy, where the brand were showcasing their Alta Moda collection.

JLo rocked up to the event wearing a golden floor length bodycon dress which was decked out in gems all over; blues, reds, purples, and more perfectly popping against the golden fabric. She paired the statement dress with glittery golden heels and a flowing gold cape, which she took on and off for different snaps.

The star’s trip to Italy followed a short stint of time she spent in London with her sister, where they both wowed in Ralph Lauren at the Wimbledon final. JLo flaunted a head-to-toe coordinated outfit in brown and beige tones, which complimented the tone of her hair and skin to a T.

The classy ensemble included a dress with a criss-cross neckline that hugged Jennifer’s waist but then loosened out into an asymmetrical flowing skirt. She paired the classy gown with a the Ralph Lauren Collection Stacked RL Top Handle Bag in the color Cognac Leather and Linen, as well as their Hemp Blend Wide-Brim Hat.

Meanwhile Lynda wore a sophisticated white dress that nearly fell to the floor, and she accessorized a chunky brown belt.

If you’re still hungry for more JLo looks, she wore so many breathtaking ones while in Paris for Paris Fashion Week ahead of jetting off to London. From dazzling by the Eiffel Tower and surprising guests at Stade de France by performing in a sexy leotard to oozing glamour in a series of haute couture looks she’s truly spoiled us lately with her fashion choices.