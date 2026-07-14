Jennifer Lopez Wows in Gem-Encrusted Gown and Cape at Dolce&Gabbana Fashion Show in Italy

Jennifer Lopez seems to be the world’s most booked and busy woman lately, but she found time to jet off to Italy to attend Dolce&Gabbana’s runaway event showcasing their Alta Moda collection.

The collection consists of a variety of stunning gowns inspired by botanicals and feathers, and they were flaunted in a breathtaking venue covered with blooms and foliage.

But JLo still managed to hold her own and look incredible in a gem-encrusted gown and golden cape which honestly made her seem like a goddess. The dress itself was a golden bodycon number which landed at Jennifer’s ankles, drawing attention to her glittery golden heels. But all over the strapless gown were different colored gems placed in an abstract array – blues, reds, purples, and more.

The former American Idol judge paired the dress with a chunky statement necklace featuring yet more gems, matching earrings and a small golden handbag.

Captioning the post, the iconic singer simply said: “Dolce & Glow.”

Fan Reaction

Getty Jennifer Lopez

JLo has been utterly spoiling her fans with stunning snaps lately, but her latest carousel with the golden gown really sent them into a frenzy.

Adoring the outfit, one user said: “Glow baby glow. A literal Goddess.”

A second shared: “I feel like you’re a royal in this lifetime.”

Meanwhile a third and fourth added “No comments. I was left speechless with such beauty, what beautiful details” and “Golden Goddess.”

JLo’s Recent Jetting Around the World

These snaps of Jennifer in Paris come only a day after she was spotted soaking up the sun in London to enjoy the final Wimbledon match of the year. JLo attended the event with her little sister Lynda and wowed in an all beige-cream outfit consisting of a dress, Ralph Lauren handbag and a wide brimmed floppy hat. The coordinated outfit couldn’t have complimented her better, from the tones in the accessories matching the dress to the dress complimenting both her hair and her skintone.

JLo’s snaps from Italy come just a day after David Guetta posted a video of her supporting him on his world tour at the Stade de France in a sexy black and gray leotard. Jennifer took to the stage as a surprise guest and wowed the crowd by joining David to belt out their new track together called “Save Me Tonight.” The upbeat dance hit had the crowd going wild, totally energized by JLo’s impromptu appearance.

While in France JLo rocked a number of other amazing outfits, from a classy white gown with a feathered neckline to luxurious haute couture gowns. She also posted some snaps to Instagram from an early birthday bash with her little sister Lynda, who is turning 56-years-old tomorrow.

Though JLo couldn’t help but capture a must-have video of herself standing in front of the Eiffel Tower all lit up. She dazzled in a sparkling black gown that reflected the light with every move she made, and accessorized with equally shimmering silver jewelry. We can only aspire to be as self-motivated and effortlessly fabulous as JLo – she’s doing so amazing lately!