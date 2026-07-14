Dame Helen Mirren Re-listing $12 Million Hollywood Hills Property

Helen Mirren and her husband, Taylor Hackford, have re-listed their house in the Hollywood Hills after living there for 30 years. The asking price is $12 million.

According to Realtor.com the couple had originally listed the house for $18.5 million in 2021. It could also be rented if you had $39,995 lying around each month.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity to obtain a 6.5-acre property in an amazing close-in Hollywood Hills location like no other, affording the ultimate in privacy and convenience,” says Joyce Rey, who is co-listing the property with Stephen Apelian.

Getty PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Anna Wintour and Dame Helen Mirren attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The Details on Helen Mirren’s Hollywood Hills Home

The property is 10,199 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There’s also a guest cottage. A five-car garage with an office and loft-style apartment above. That could also be rented out.

There’s a beautiful red door that opens into the main part of the home. Realtor.com noted multiple fireplaces, French doors, and jewel-toned rooms.

“The grounds are marked by elegant brick terraces, a pool, lounging areas, and walking paths, which take you through native California foliage that has been flowering for over a century.”

That history is iconic, too.

“It was built in 1911 for Dustin Farnum, an early movie star. After Farnum came journalist, columnist, and film producer Mark Hellinger, whose short story gave rise to the film “The Roaring Twenties,” starring Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney.”

The location has every element of Hollywood that you could want. It’s closed in the Hollywood Hills with views of the Sunset Strip.

There’s plenty of security as well. Seclusion and privacy.

“We wanted people to walk in and feel like it always looked this way, Brett Baer, co-founder of Vesta Home, said. “Nothing feels forced, and every antique, Old Hollywood reference and furnishing was chosen to support the home instead of competing with it.”

The Way Helen Mirren Knows How

The couple purchased the property in the 1980’s, but when it comes to dates, she has a specific way of celebrating her birthday. She doesn’t.

“Honestly, I don’t celebrate birthdays. I don’t recognize them because life just rolls on,” she explained. “I expect to be very, very nicely treated on my birthday. That’s all I want. Cup of tea in bed in the morning.”

But getting older doesn’t scare her in the least bit.

“My mother said the greatest thing to me: ‘Never be afraid of getting older,’” she shared. “Of course, when you’re 18, middle age is like a foreign country. It’s so far away from you. But, you know, when you arrive in that country, you realize that country has great things. Maybe you like that country better than the country you left behind.”

Photos of the property here.