Kim Kardashian With Rare Photos of Lewis Hamilton Hanging with Her Kids

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton continues to go strong. They were Instagram official in April, and after public appearances, they’ve taken the relationship to the next level. The couple posed with photos from a vacation in Idaho with Kim’s children.

“summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋,” Kim wrote on Monday in an Instagram post.

The carousel of photos had a selfie of the couple with her daughter, Chicago. The rest of the Instagram carousel shows much of the family celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with a fancy dinner setup, riding quads and sprinklers.

The Kardashians and Idaho

Kim and the Kardashian family love to spend time in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, during the summer holiday season. Khloé was there recently with her ex Tristan Thompson, killing the co-parenting game. Kim’s little sister, Kendall, was also spotted in the area with her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi.

Getty TOPSHOT – US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) and US socialite Khloe Kardashian snap a selfie as they arrive at San Giorgio Maggiore on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)

Kim’s custom-built property in the area stretches out across 4,544 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Kim made her official F1 debut at the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7, supporting Lewis. She looked the part too. A gorgeous white dress and her hair in an updo.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Relationship

The duo is defined as being really comfortable around one another. As if they’ve known each other for years, a source told People in February.

“Kim’s gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she’s really into in a long time. She always liked him. She’s excited about their romantic connection.”

Kanye West, Kim’s ex, even reportedly approved of the relationship.

Getty US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the qualifying session at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, on June 6, 2026. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

“This is a good thing,” an insider close to West said. “Kanye isn’t questioning ‘Is Lewis a good person?’ He’s a sweet, smart person, a good person and an incredible athlete.”

Well she’s the reason Hamilton has been so happy lately. In an interview at a fan event at Silverstone, he was asked what had been putting a pep in his step lately.

“Once you spend a year with this team, Ferrari is still the most iconic team of all time, and they’ve had a difficult period of time,” the 41-year-old driver admitted, hinting at his disappointing last season. “It’s such an amazing team and they’ve been so welcoming. The first year was obviously very tough but to finally see the hard work we’re all putting in, it’s finally get us back to where we want to be.

“And of course, of course, it’s Kim.”