Chris Pratt’s Touching Tribute to the Late Sam Neill — ‘All the Laughs and Memories’

Tributes poured in after the news spread about the passing of Sam Neill. Chris Pratt was one of those who wrote a touching dedication to the actor and co-star.

“So devastated to hear the news on Sam’s passing,” Pratt wrote in an Instagram story. “It was a privilege getting to work with him. All the laughs and memories, I’ll cherish forever. He is a true legend. Keeping his family in my prayers.”

The two starred together in “Jurassic World Dominion,” which was a combination of old and new in the “Jurassic” franchise.

Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Work Together

Pratt and Neill made a funny video on “raptor training.”

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Sam Neill and ‘Jurassic Park’

Neill got his start in the original “Jurassic Park” in 1993, where he played the no-nonsense Dr. Grant. A paleontologist who was invited by a billionaire to explore a new theme park. This theme park is filled with dinosaurs and when the security system fails, well — it’s a lot of these massive and scary creatures destroying the place. But it created an iconic start to the movies that made us believe dinosaurs could still roam the earth. About 66 million years ago, they became extinct.

The iconic scene when Dr. Grant and Ellie (played by Laura Dern) spot dinosaurs for the first time.

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Neill also spoke beautifully about Stephen Spielberg, who directed the 1993 film. While many said the director wasn’t an “actor’s director,” as he’s more known for special effects. Neill begged to differ.

“Well, this is some kind of misconception,” Neill said in an interview. “I mean, people think of him as someone as a whiz with special effects and stuff like that. With fantasy, adventures and all that kind of stuff. But I think he’s very undervalued as an actor’s director because I always felt that I had 100% of his attention on the set. That all the other things were second nature to him.”

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Spielberg said of Neill, “He will never be forgotten.”

Neill also recreated the “Jurassic Park” scene on “The Graham Norton Show,” and it’s just too good. This time, with Ewan McGregor.

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He gave a behind-the-scenes tidbit about that part as well. In the movie, he’s supposed to be seeing the dinosaurs for the first time, but in real life, it’s Spielberg holding up a stick and a tennis ball. Neill’s job was to make it look like he was stunned beyond words.

Getty GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 07: Sam Neill attends the 2025 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on February 07, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI)

A Comfort Factor

A few years ago, Neill talked about his death, and he put it beautifully.

“I am not in any way frightened of dying,” the “Jurassic Park” star told “Australian Story” back in 2023. “It’s never worried me from the beginning. But I would be annoyed. I’d be annoyed because there are still things I want to do. But I’m not afraid of it.”

Sam Neill was 78.