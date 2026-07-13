Steven Spielberg Remembers ‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill

Steven Spielberg is remembering his longtime collaborator Sam Neill following the actor’s death at 78.

Neill, best known for portraying paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, died on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Spielberg’s Touching Post

Following the news, Spielberg paid tribute to the actor who helped bring one of cinema’s most iconic characters to life.

In a statement shared with Variety, Spielberg said he was “saddened” by Neill’s passing and reflected on how the actor first came to his attention through his earlier film work.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to Roger Donaldson, Gillian Armstrong, Graham Baker and Phillip Noyce for casting Sam Neill in the roles in which he was so brilliant that brought him to my attention and led to his playing Dr. Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic Park,’” Spielberg said.

The director referenced Neill’s performances in films including “Sleeping Dogs” (1977), “My Brilliant Career” (1979), “The Final Conflict” (1981) and “Dead Calm” (1989), which helped establish the New Zealand actor as a respected performer before he joined the world of dinosaurs.

Spielberg also praised Neill’s professionalism and personality on set, noting that the actor brought a level of authenticity to his role as Dr. Grant.

“Sam was exceptionally collaborative,” Spielberg said. “It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children.”

The filmmaker added that working with Neill throughout the Jurassic Park films was a memorable experience.

“I adored making all the ‘Jurassic’ movies with him,” Spielberg said. “Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our ‘Jurassic’ family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

Neill appeared as Dr. Alan Grant in the original 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park,” before returning for “Jurassic Park III” in 2001 and “Jurassic World Dominion” in 2022.

Neill’s Family Shared that He Passed

His family announced his death in a statement shared Monday, revealing that the actor passed away in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by loved ones.

“It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia,” the statement read. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

The statement noted that Neill’s death was “sudden and unexpected,” but added that he had remained cancer free after previously revealing his diagnosis.

Neill was diagnosed in 2022 with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. Earlier this year, he shared that he was cancer free.

Neill’s former costar Laura Dern also honored the actor, remembering their decades-long friendship.

“Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit,” Dern wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

As fans continue to mourn Neill’s passing, his performances and the characters he brought to life remain an enduring part of film history.