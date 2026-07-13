Has the ‘General Hospital’ Already Revealed Anna’s Victim?

Countless General Hospital fans were celebrating during the week of July 6, as Anna (Finola Hughes) made her triumphant return to Port Charles. For months, she was essentially held captive in a European mental health care facility as part of Cullum (Andrew Hawkes) and Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) villainous master plot. While she may not have been deranged prior to her being kidnapped, viewers know there’s something wrong with her now.

Anna didn’t technically return by herself. She’s recently been suffering from hallucinations, seeing the sinister Peter (Wes Ramsey). Not only is she seeing him from time to time, but Peter insists Anna carry out a secret vengeance plot.

Is Anna Going after Valentin?

ABC James Patrick Stuart as Valentin in General Hospital (Photo Credit: Disney/Christine) Bartolucci

In the General Hospital episode airing on July 13, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) shows up at Anna’s home. The former colleagues and lovers catch up about what’s been going on with them over the last several months, and Anna, in particular, appears shocked that Valentin is a free man after all he’s done. They then share a heartfelt hug before the Cassadine leaves. Once he does, Peter pops up and says, “I hope you’re not going to let him distract you, because you have important work to do.” Anna confirms she knows in response.

Because of that response, it would seem as if Valentin might not be the direct target of her vengeance plan. Taking a guess, Anna may be on an overall mission to take down the WSB, or at the very least eradicate the organization’s presence from Port Charles. Should this ring true, then she may find herself going up directly against Jack (Chris L. McKenna) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy). Heck, she could essentially find herself going up against Valentin, too, if he winds up being recruited to work for his former employer. Or if he volunteers to work for the WSB again in an effort to find some way to help Carly (Laura Wright) get Josslyn out of the WSB.

Will Anna Wind Up Attacking Carly?

Getty Laura Wright and Ingo Rademacher in a scene that airs the week of September 20th on ABC’s GENERAL HOSPITAL

With all that being said, there was a standout scene on General Hospital during the week of July 6, in which Carly found herself receiving unsolicited advice about her love life from Sonny (Maurice Benard). The Dimpled Kingpin warned her that being with Valentin would place her in grave danger. Additionally, Sonny noted that Valentin has enemies.

Let’s say Valentin winds up doing some work with the WSB, again, to help pull Josslyn out, putting him on a collision course with Anna. Carly, being Carly, could do something rash to speed up the process and put her in the wrong place at the wrong time between the exes. Then, in a freak accident, Anna takes a shot at Valentin, only to hit Carly.

Heck, let’s say that Anna’s mission has nothing to do with the WSB, but she completes whatever it is and develops a new mission. One in which Peter pushes her to go after what she wants… a reunion with Valentin. That’s a scenario that would also leave Carly in grave danger thanks to Valentin.

At the time of publication, there’s no confirmation that Carly may find herself in trouble thanks to Anna. But General Hospital fans will have to keep watching to see what happens next.