‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoiler: Will Surprise Baby Storyline Derail One Couple?

Almost a year and a half since its inception, Beyond the Gates continues to wow fans with all of its dramatic highs and lows. The CBS soap fits right in with the rest of the daytime landscape, and seems to just be missing one thing — a scandalous pregnancy.

Throughout the history of soaps, surprise pregnancies laced with chaos and drama have become par for the course. Remarkably, there has not been one expectant mother on the show’s landscape, but that may be about to change. Should this hunch prove correct, there are a few characters in Fairmont who could wind up carrying a bundle of joy.

Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) could possibly wind up pregnant, even if she’s professed not wanting to be a mother. Heck, both Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Eva (Ambyr Michelle) are in committed relationships and could be contenders. However, the first Beyond the Gates pregnancy could actually occur via Dani (Karla Mosley).

Could Dani Dupree Be Pregnant?

CBS Beyond the Gates’ Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree and Sean Freeman as Andre Richardson. Photo: CBS

While some may see it as improbable, Dani being pregnant certainly lies in the realm of possibility. She may have adult daughters now, but her storyline is practically begging for a baby. During the infamous storm that blew through Fairmont Crest, she found herself sleeping with her ex-husband Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett). She’s kept that a closely guarded secret, really only telling Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) of the affair. If Dani had it her way, her husband Andre (Sean Freeman) would be in the dark forever.

But here’s the thing: how interesting would it be for Dani to discover she’s pregnant in the near future and freak out about the identity of the father? She would likely insist that Andre is the father, but Bill would probably fight to prove that isn’t true. Especially if Dani were to be pregnant with the boy he’s always wanted.

This, in turn, could lead to months of dramatic back and forth between Dani and Bill, possible paternity test tampering on behalf of Dani to prove that Andre is the father of the baby, and Dani eventually breaking Andre’s heart anyway and reuniting with Bill to raise a new child.

There’s also a scenario in which Dani could find out she’s pregnant, and that prompts her to reveal her affair with Bill to Andre. That might lead to the end of her marriage, but also lead to her reunion with Bill. The gotcha moment could occur when it turns out that, despite Dani and Bill reuniting, the child would actually prove to be Andre’s. Either scenario would really stir up drama in Fairmont Crest.

Other Potential Fallout from a Dani Pregnancy

Outside the trio of Dani, Bill, and Andre, there are some other players on the soap’s canvas that would be impacted. Naomi and Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) would be shocked to be welcoming another sibling, and probably feel some type of way about their mother cheating with their father. Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), Ted (Keith Robinson), Anita (Tamara Tunie), and Vernon (Clifton Davis) would all likely be upset about Dani and Bill’s betrayal as well.

But hey, what do you think? Is there a possibility that Dani will soon be expecting? Would you like to see that storyline and all the potential chaos it could cause?