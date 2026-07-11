‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (July 13-17): Bill Faces a Medical Crisis as Dani & Hayley Clash

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of July 13 to 17 reveal that Bill is rushed to the hospital.

Hayley thinks Bill may be knocking on death’s door. Later, she clashes with Dani, who points out that Bill is clearly not over the life they shared.

Sharon and Tracy encourage Anita to join them on tour. Meanwhile, Leslie accuses Ted of overreacting after she gets a little flirty.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, July 13:

Bill is rushed to the hospital.

Andre and Dani try to get on the same page.

Chelsea’s proposition does not sit well with Kat.

Nicole worries her daughter’s latest decision was made for all the wrong reasons.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 14:

Dani gets a call that causes her to make an impromptu visit.

Chelsea, Naomi, and Madison present a united front.

Hayley’s advice causes Tomas to clash with Naomi.

Ted is flabbergasted by Kat’s recent actions.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 15:

Doug’s final words startle Joey.

Deanna sets a dastardly plan in motion.

Jacob accompanies Naomi to her oncology appointment with Monica.

Hayley and Randy plot to accelerate their con.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 16:

Smitty and Martin recall this time last year when their marriage hit the skids.

Naomi updates her cousins on her health status.

Vanessa, Joey, and Deanna have a tense dinner.

Pamela bolsters a guilt-ridden Dani.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, July 17:

Leslie interrupts father-daughter time between Ted and Eva, and clashes with her ex.

Dani and Hayley lock horns.

Kat’s surprising sentiment shocks one of her siblings.

Ted has an admission that leaves Shanice stunned.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, July 6: Eva receives a touching gift from Leslie; Kat and Tomas leave each other equally stunned; Vanessa’s news puts Joey on edge; Randy’s latest assignment has him feeling uneasy.

Tuesday, July 7: Dani, Nicole, and Vernon await the results of Anita’s lumpectomy; Eva and Izaiah have a surprise visitor; Chelsea doles out advice to her cousin; Deanna catches up with an old friend; Joey informs Vanessa of a change in their business arrangement.

Wednesday, July 8: Kat’s impulse purchase rubs Tomas the wrong way; Jacob and Naomi make up for lost time; Ted and Shanice find room for romance; Leslie and Monica lock horns; Grayson receives an unexpected offer.

Thursday, July 9: Naomi’s admission leaves Dani and Jacob reeling; Anita and Vernon learn a major life update from one of their grandchildren; Samantha’s news has Smitty and Martin worried for Tyrell.

Friday, July 10: Madison’s deposition goes from bad to worse for all involved; Dani discusses a sensitive matter with Ashley; Leslie and Darlene come to a new understanding; Eva renegotiates terms with Izaiah; June’s gift brings her to tears.

Watch the latest episodes of “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.