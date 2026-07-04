‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (July 6-10): Tomas Proposes to Kat—Then Starts Having Doubts

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of July 6 to 10 tease that Tomas pops the big question to Kat. Later, Tomas finds himself second-guessing after Kat’s overspending rubs him the wrong way.

Joey has a new assignment for Randy, and Mike Davis returns to Fairmont Crest. Meanwhile, Dani offers Naomi some advice, and Leslie receives some shocking news at the hospital.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, July 6:

Eva receives a touching gift from Leslie.

Kat and Tomas leave each other equally stunned.

Vanessa’s news puts Joey on edge.

Randy’s latest assignment has him feeling uneasy.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 7:

Dani, Nicole, and Vernon await the results of Anita’s lumpectomy.

Eva and Izaiah have a surprise visitor.

Chelsea doles out advice to her cousin.

Deanna catches up with an old friend.

Joey informs Vanessa of a change in their business arrangement.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 8:

Kat’s impulse purchase rubs Tomas the wrong way.

Jacob and Naomi make up for lost time.

Ted and Shanice find room for romance.

Leslie and Monica lock horns.

Grayson receives an unexpected offer.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 9:

CBS Anita and Vernon

Naomi’s admission leaves Dani and Jacob reeling.

Anita and Vernon learn a major life update from one of their grandchildren.

Samantha’s news has Smitty and Martin worried for Tyrell.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, July 10:

Madison’s deposition goes from bad to worse for all involved.

Dani discusses a sensitive matter with Ashley.

Leslie and Darlene come to a new understanding.

Eva renegotiates terms with Izaiah.

June’s gift brings her to tears.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick look at last week’s “Beyond the Gates”:

Note: A full week of repeat episodes aired last week.

Monday, June 29: (Repeat Episode, May 18, 2026) The Duprees get ready for Samantha’s cotillion; Jacob meets with Ren; Ashley is in a panic as Grayson prepares for the worst; Bill questions Hayley about her past; Lia puts Derek in the hot seat.

Tuesday, June 30: (Repeat Episode, May 19, 2026) Grayson completes his assignment, but then all hell breaks loose at the warehouse; Samantha and Jessica make their cotillion debut; Nicole has to deal with an emergency.

Wednesday, July 1: (Repeat Episode, May 20, 2026) Derek Baldwin dies while a Platinum Deb is crowned; Vanessa questions Joey about the chaos of the evening; Tyrell and Jessica slip away for their first time together.

Thursday, July 2: (Repeat Episode, April 3, 2026) Special Guest Star Jennifer Holliday sings for a friend; Nicole takes Kial to her family’s Easter brunch; Ted advises Carlton. Anita puts Anastasia in her place; Hayley feels like an outsider in a sea of Duprees; Grayson receives a threat; Naomi and Jacob find a way to connect.

Friday, July 3: (Repeat Episode, April 6, 2026)

Naomi and Jacob spend their anniversary apart—both remembering their love story from first date to wedding vows; Izaiah helps his brother out; Naomi leans on Ashley, Dani, and Bill.

Watch the latest episodes of “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.