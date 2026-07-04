The Young and the Restless’ Ashley Back for Jack, But Does She Have Hidden Agenda?

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless knew it was only a matter of time before Patty’s (Stacy Haiduk) return to Genoa City would result in deadly chaos, and that’s exactly what’s happened. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 3, Jack (Peter Bergman) found himself on the wrong side of Patty’s knife after he rejected her again and made it clear he’s in love with Diane (Susan Walters).

As the soap picks up on July 6, Jack lies in the Abbott Mansion waiting for Diane and Kyle (Michael Mealor) to find him, which they do. The authorities are eventually called, and Patty resurfaces, only to tell the police that Diane is the culprit responsible for the bloody scene.

With all that being said, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is set to return to The Young and the Restless canvas on July 10. No doubt, her popping back up is tied to Jack’s dire condition. However, is it possible she also has a hidden agenda?

Ashley Has Plenty of Reasons to Be Angry with Victor

CBS Eric Braeden as Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2025 CBS

Since Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) had their infamous hotel bender, which led to Nikki’s sobriety, Victor (Eric Braeden) has had it out for Jack. The Mustache tried to steal Jabot from the Abbotts, and he’s attempted to destroy Jack’s marriage. Victor’s latest scheme is what brought Patty back to Genoa City and nearly resulted in Jack dying.

It would be interesting to see if Ashley finally confronts Victor for his relentless attacks against her brother. Victor could have gotten Jack killed by Patty, a woman Victor knows has a long history of deranged and deadly behavior. And heck, Ashley is also well within her rights to want to rip Victor a new one for trying to destroy the Abbott family legacy left by her father.

Could Ashley Be the Secret to Neutralizing Victor?

Jack, Kyle, and Diane have been trying for months to figure out a key to making Victor stop his continued attacks, and their secret weapon may have lain in Ashley this whole time. Ashley has a unique bond with Victor, as his former wife (more than once) and mother of his youngest child, Abby (Melissa Ordway). Ashley could rely on their history to attempt to sway him not to do anything that directly harms her family anymore. Plus, she could plead with him to stop this decades-long vendetta, as it could genuinely compromise her recovery in her own mental health journey.

Now, because Victor is certainly a stubborn man and wouldn’t even listen to Nikki’s pleas for him to stop going after Jack, Ashley may have to do some plotting. Using her unique bond with Victor, she could come up with a trap for him that is both vengeful and prompts him to a truce. Let’s not forget, Ashley can be quite duplicitous when she wants to be. Her plot years ago that led Jack to believe he wasn’t John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) son was quite masterful.

We will all have to keep watching The Young and the Restless to see what Ashley has in store upon her return.