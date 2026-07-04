Are Danny and Rocco’s Days as Brothers Over? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Have Thoughts

As “General Hospital” fans have seen, Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) and Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr) have weathered plenty of ups and downs over the years. However, their latest conflict may be their biggest test yet.

After learning that Rocco shot Cullum (Andrew Hawkes) and that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) took the blame, Danny has struggled to come to terms with what happened, leaving “General Hospital” fans wondering whether the boys’ brotherly bond can survive. Read on to find out what “GH” fans are saying about the situation.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In on Danny and Rocco’s Future

As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Danny Morgan and Rocco Falconeri grew up like brothers. The boys were raised under the same roof for much of their childhood while Rocco’s father, Dante Falconeri, and Danny’s mother, Sam McCall, were a couple. In fact, the pair were on the verge of officially becoming stepbrothers before Sam’s tragic death in November 2024, shortly after Dante proposed.

Over the years, Danny and Rocco have weathered plenty of ups and downs, but they have continued to consider each other family. Now, however, that bond is being put to the test.

After learning that Rocco was the one who shot Cullum, leading to Danny’s father, Jason Morgan, taking the fall, Danny has struggled to come to terms with what happened. Devastated by Jason’s arrest, Danny now finds himself grappling with the knowledge that his brother was at the center of it all.

That prompted “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson to ask fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, “VS: Will Things Ever Be The Same Again Between Danny And Rocco?”

Unsurprisingly, loyal “General Hospital” fans had plenty to say about the situation.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Jason Can Help Danny and Rocco Move Forward

While some “GH” fans are worried about the future of Danny and Rocco’s relationship, many believe the situation can be resolved once Jason has a chance to speak with his son. Several viewers argued that Danny doesn’t fully understand the circumstances surrounding Cullum’s shooting or the fact that Rocco’s actions ultimately saved Jason’s life.

As one “General Hospital” fan wrote, “Not until Jason explains to Danny that he would be dead if it weren’t for Rocco.” Another viewer similarly predicted, “Once Jason gets back Danny will understand better,” while another added, “There will be a rift until Jason explains it to Danny face-to-face.”

Others felt Danny isn’t handling the situation particularly well and suggested that his anger is being directed at the wrong person. One fan commented, “Danny is out of control. When Jason returns, Danny will be talked to. If anything, I would be grateful that Rocco protected all involved.”

Another viewer agreed, writing, “Danny probably feels safer taking out his frustrations regarding Jason’s absenteeism on Rocco than where the blame truly lies.”

Several “General Hospital” fans also criticized Danny for failing to recognize that Rocco acted to save his father. As one viewer put it, “Rocco saved Jason’s life. Can’t believe Danny doesn’t understand that. The character of Danny has become so annoying. It’s clear that his brain is not fully developed. He isn’t capable of reason just emotion.”

Similarly, another fan wrote, “Danny is too much of a hot head. Jason took the responsibility, why can’t Danny accept his father’s choices.” Another echoed that sentiment, commenting, “No not unless Jason tells Danny to quit blaming Rocco.”

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One viewer was particularly critical of Danny’s behavior, writing, “Danny is very immature. And if he is going to argue that Rocco kept it from him as the issue- he isn’t exactly trustworthy. I wouldn’t tell him either. He acts first and thinks later. Jason was so much smarter than his son.”

Despite their frustrations with Danny, many fans remain hopeful that a conversation with Jason will ultimately help the teen see the situation differently and put him and Rocco back on the path to being brothers once again.

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Fear This Could Be a Turning Point

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Not all viewers are convinced Danny and Rocco will be able to repair their relationship so easily.

Some “GH” fans remain hopeful, with one viewer writing, “I hope that Rocco is that chosen family/brother that is Danny’s constant throughout his whole life.”

Others, however, believe the fallout could permanently change the dynamic between the two young men.

As one fan wrote, “I’ve thought since it happened that this would be a turning point in their relationship…setting up future storylines of rivalry and anger.”

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Another fan compared the situation to one of Port Charles’ most famous family feuds, writing, “The new Jason/AJ rivalry.”

Of course, longtime viewers will remember that Jason Morgan and his brother, AJ Quartermaine, spent decades at odds following a rivalry that began in their youth and continued until AJ’s death.

If Danny and Rocco can’t find their way back to each other, some “General Hospital” fans fear the boys could be headed down a path similar to the decades-long rivalry between Jason and AJ.

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For now, “General Hospital” fans remain divided on Danny and Rocco’s future. While many viewers believe Jason can help the boys work through the fallout and find their way back to each other, others worry that this latest ordeal could permanently alter the brotherly bond they’ve shared for years.