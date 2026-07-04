Lisa Barlow Gets Candid About Jen Shah Returning to RHOSLC

Bravo fans have wondered for months whether Jen Shah could ever find her way back to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Now, one of the show’s biggest stars is weighing in.

As speculation continues following Shah’s release from prison to home confinement, Lisa Barlow shared her honest thoughts during an appearance on Jake Shane’s “Therapuss” podcast. While she had kind words for her former castmate personally, she also acknowledged that a return to Bravo may not be as simple as some fans hope.

Lisa Barlow Addresses the Possibility of Jen Shah Returning

Shah was released from prison in December 2025 after serving part of her sentence for wire fraud and is expected to remain in home confinement until August. Since then, questions about a potential Bravo comeback have followed her almost everywhere.

During her appearance on “Therapuss,” host Jake Shane asked Barlow if she would ever be open to filming with Shah again.

Rather than giving a simple yes or no, Barlow reflected on Shah as both a person and a reality television personality.

“She has this charisma about her, and it’s like really natural, and she’s fun, but I don’t know if it’s a good thing for her, or any of us,” Barlow said.

She added that she ultimately wants the best for Shah outside of reality television.

“I want her to be with her children and her husband and her mother and everybody else. I think that’s important. I think she’s really sorry. She did restitution, and she’s paying for her mistake.”

Barlow’s comments come after Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen previously suggested there wasn’t currently a path for Shah to return to the franchise, though fans have continued debating the possibility online.

Lisa Says Jen Shah Isn’t Close With Most of the Cast

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Barlow also explained that time and distance have changed Shah’s relationships with many of her former castmates.

According to Barlow, there is still occasional communication between Shah and Meredith Marks, but she doesn’t believe Shah maintains close friendships with the rest of the cast.

“I think she talks to Meredith every now and then,” Barlow said. “She’ll call Meredith randomly, or Meredith will check in with her. But I don’t think anyone has a deep friendship with her.”

Even so, Shah has made it clear she hasn’t ruled out a return herself.

In a recent interview with People, Shah said she hopes viewers will eventually give her another chance.

“I understand that people have their opinions based on what they saw,” Shah said. “But I would hope they would give me the grace to at least hear me and understand that I’m more than just the headline.”

Whether Bravo shares that view remains to be seen. For now, Barlow’s comments suggest that while there may still be compassion for her former castmate, bringing Shah back to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is a far more complicated conversation than simply opening the door again.