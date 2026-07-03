Kyle Richards Is Going to Be a Grandma as RHOBH Costars Celebrate the Baby News

Kyle Richards is celebrating a major family milestone.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, announced on July 3 that she’s expecting her first child, making Richards a grandmother for the first time.

Farrah shared the news in an Instagram post featuring a strip of ultrasound photos while showing off her growing baby bump. She captioned the post, “My most exciting launch yet. Coming soon late November 2026 ✨.”

The announcement quickly drew thousands of congratulatory messages, including heartfelt reactions from both Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who have remained united in supporting their daughters despite their ongoing separation.

Richards fellow RHOBH housewives also shared in on the well wishes for the expecting mom and soon-to-be grandma.

Reactions to Farrah’s Pregnancy

Richards was among the first family members to celebrate the announcement publicly.

In the comments section, she wrote:

“😭❤️ I can’t wait for this new chapter!! 🥹🙏 I love you so much Fairy!”

Mauricio Umansky also shared his excitement, commenting:

“You are gorgeous and I’m so happy for all of us and this baby is going to be so loved ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t wait wooohooo.”

Richards’ “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmate Erika Jayne also chimed in, writing:

“So happy for you!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

And Sutton Stracke chimed in with: “Look at you sexy momma!!!!💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

The announcement marks a joyful new chapter for the Richards-Umansky family, which has spent much of the past several years navigating public attention surrounding Kyle and Mauricio’s separation after nearly three decades of marriage. While the couple announced in 2023 that they had separated after 27 years of marriage, the pair have repeatedly emphasized their commitment to supporting one another and remaining a close-knit family.

Now, they’re preparing to welcome their first grandchild together.

Kyle and Mauricio share three biological daughters together: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. All three now will be aunts to the newest arrival to their close family.

Farrah Has Been Open About Her Journey in Recent Years

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Farrah, 37, is Kyle’s daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Mauricio later helped raise Farrah from a young age, and the two have long shared a close father-daughter relationship.

The luxury real estate agent was previously engaged to Alex Manos after he proposed in 2021. However, the couple ended their engagement in 2024.

Farrah has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight since then, making Friday’s pregnancy announcement an unexpected surprise for fans.

The timing is especially significant as Richards recently wrapped her 15th season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Although much of the conversation surrounding the Bravo veteran has focused on her personal life and the future of her marriage, this family milestone shifts the spotlight to a celebration.

With a baby due in late November, Richards is about to take on an entirely new role: grandmother.

For longtime Bravo viewers who have watched Farrah grow up on screen from the earliest seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the news marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the franchise’s most recognizable families.