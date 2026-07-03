‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Returns to Reality TV Months After Prison Release

Peter Thomas is returning to reality television just months after a few months after his release from prison. According to TMZ, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed he has been approached to film a new reality series centered on rebuilding his life following his release from prison in February.

Thomas reportedly shared the update while requesting permission from the court to travel for work related to his current employment. The filing offers the first indication that cameras could soon follow Thomas as he begins a new chapter after serving time for federal tax-related charges.

Peter & Cynthia Bailey Were Married for Seven Years

Getty Peter Thomas poses with Cynthia Bailey during their relationship.

Bravo fans first learned about Peter Thomas through his relationship with Cynthia Bailey on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The couple married during Season 3 in 2011, during Bailey’s time on the series, before finalizing their divorce in 2017.

Cynthia shared that her financial struggles affected life behind the scenes. On the “Humble Brag” podcast, the reality star revealed that she shopped at TJ Maxx and Marshalls while filming the show to maintain an image during a difficult period in their marriage. Bailey later told People she was proud of how they handled their divorce, saying she didn’t want it to become “mean” or “ugly” because she still valued the good years they shared.

Peter & Cynthia Found Closure After Their Marriage

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Although their marriage ended years ago, Peter and Cynthia have found common ground since their divorce. In 2024, Bailey appeared on his “How Can I Be Down” podcast, marking their first public sit-down together in years.

After the conversation, Bailey said she walked away feeling “happy, lighter, and at peace.” She explained to Andy on “Watch What Happens L!VE With Andy Cohen” that the reunion gave both of them the opportunity to find closure after navigating years of marriage, financial struggles, and life in the spotlight. She also shared that she always wished Peter well from afar and felt the conversation came at the right time in both of their lives.

Although his marriage to Bailey ended years ago, the pair remained one of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” most memorable couples, following the highs and lows of their relationship in multiple seasons.

Peter Has Faced Major Changes Since ‘RHOA’

Since his release, Peter has said he’s been using his platform to encourage business owners to stay on top of their tax obligations, describing his own legal troubles as a lesson he hopes others can learn from. According to court filings, he has continued working in the restaurant industry while pursuing new opportunities.

While few details about the project have been announced, the reported series is expected to follow Peter as he begins rebuilding his life after prison. This will mark Peter’s first return to reality television since serving his prison sentence and could give fans an inside look at how he’s rebuilding his life after one of its most challenging periods.