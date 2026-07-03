Kyle Richards’s Daughter Is Pregnant

Kyle Richards is checking something off her checklist: grandmotherhood. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, announced on July 3 that she is expecting her first child.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the real estate agent posted a series of maternity photos featuring her growing baby bump and ultrasound images, revealing that her baby is due in November. The announcement marks the first grandchild for Richards, who quickly celebrated the milestone in the comments. “I can’t wait for this new chapter!!” Richards wrote. “I love you so much.”

Mauricio Umansky, who helped raise Farrah but is not her biological father, also shared his excitement, commenting, “You are gorgeous, and I’m so happy for all of us, and this baby is going to be so loved. I can’t wait.” Farrah’s younger sisters also shared their excitement about becoming aunts. Alexia joked, “Make way for Aunty Alex!!!,” while Sophia wrote, “I can’t wait for our baby,” before adding in a second comment that the pregnancy was the “best news of my whole lifeeee!!!” Meanwhile, Portia celebrated the announcement by writing, “We’re having a babe!!!!”

Who Is Farrah?

Bravo fans have watched Farrah grow up on The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” over the years. She is Richards’ oldest daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie before the reality star married Mauricio Umansky in 1996.

Outside of reality television, Farrah has built a career in luxury real estate. She works alongside members of her family at The Agency, the brokerage co-founded by Umansky, and has also appeared on the Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills.” She’s following passion in honor of her stepfather.

Speaking with Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2016, she shared, “I always have been interested in real estate since I was a little kid. I’d drive around to open houses with my mom and Mauricio when I was 6, 7, 8 years old. I’d love to see all the houses.” She added that growing up around Umansky’s business helped shape her own passion for the industry.”

Farrah dated luxury car dealer Alex Manos for six years. The couple first met through mutual friends and kept their relationship private. Farrah’s pregnancy announcement comes more than two years after she and former fiancé Alex Manos ended their engagement. The pair had been together for six years before getting engaged in 2021, but called off their engagement in 2024.

At the time, Us Weekly reported that Farrah ended the relationship after feeling the dynamic between them had changed. The two were no longer in the same place when it came to planning their future together. Farrah has kept her personal life largely private since the split.

For longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans, the announcement marks a full-circle moment. Viewers have watched Farrah grow up on the series alongside her sisters. This news that Kyle is preparing to become a grandmother feels like the next chapter in a family story audiences have followed for years.