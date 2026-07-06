Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Teases Baby Daddy Reveal as Sisters React to Pregnancy News

Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie has more pregnancy news to share.

The 37-year-old realtor, who has appeared on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Buying Beverly Hills,” recently announced that she is expecting her first child in November. While Farrah has not yet publicly identified the baby’s father, she confirmed that fans will not have to wait forever to find out.

She also shared a new video showing the moment she told her sisters, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Portia Umansky, that a new baby is joining the family.

Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Teases When She Will Reveal Her Baby’s Father

Questions about the identity of Farrah’s baby’s father began almost immediately after she announced her pregnancy.

One Instagram user went straight to the source.

“No offense but we’re all dying to [know] who [the baby daddy] is,” the person wrote.

“Soon,” Farrah replied with a smiley face.

She did not offer any additional details about when the reveal will happen or the identity of the mystery man.

For now, Farrah is sharing more of her family’s reactions to the pregnancy. In a video posted to Instagram, she showed how her sisters reacted when she surprised them with the news over FaceTime.

“Telling my sisters,” she captioned the video before joking about accidentally speeding up her mother’s voice in the clip.

Alexia and Portia were on the call when Farrah made the announcement.

“I’m pregnant,” she told them.

Portia immediately joked about how the new arrival could change her own plans.

“Oh no, guys, I can’t go to college,” she said.

Kyle then pointed out an unusual coincidence involving the age gaps between the women in the family.

Portia will be nearly 19 years older than the baby. Kyle is also 19 years older than Farrah, who is 19 years older than Portia.

“Guys, that is weird,” Portia said.

Sophia Umansky Had a Wild Reaction to the Pregnancy News

Sophia did not answer the first FaceTime call, so Farrah had to surprise her separately.

Her reaction was immediate.

“Shut the (expletive) up. Shut the (expletive) up. Shut the actual (expletive) up,” Sophia said. “Guys, I’m shaking right now. I’m literally shaking right now. Guys, my whole body is shaking right now … Are you (expletive) kidding me right now?”

Kyle was just as stunned when she first learned the news.

The RHOBH star said she was about to call her daughter when Farrah contacted her.

“I was about to call her, and then she sent me a text, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird.’ I even said to you, ‘That’s so weird. I was just gonna call you,’ and then she said, ‘I’m pregnant,’” Kyle recalled.

The news left her momentarily unable to react.

“And I was like, I was like, couldn’t move my car. I was just like, ‘I’m shook. I don’t know. I’m speechless. I’m literally speechless.’ [I] got off the freeway and drove here, ‘I’m on my way,’” she said.

Kyle Richards Has Been Waiting Years to Become a Grandmother

Farrah’s baby will make Kyle a grandmother for the first time, something she has been talking about for years.

During an interview with BravoTV.com during RHOBH season 7, Kyle admitted she was ready for another baby in the family, although she had not decided what she wanted her future grandchildren to call her.

“I don’t even know what I would have a grandchild call me, I’ve thought about this,” she said. “I don’t think I could do the grandma thing.”

By season 12, Kyle and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky were already talking about Farrah’s future children.

“The amount of times I talk about this baby that isn’t even here yet,” Kyle said during a 2022 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.”

“My husband and I talk about, ‘Well, when the baby, the baby this, the baby that.’ There’s not even a baby. There’s no baby to be clear,” she continued. “But my husband and I are planning ahead. Because it affects our life too, just saying.”