Guess Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Attended Taylor Swift’s Wedding? PHOTOS

Jan Ravnik, who officially joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” as a new pro in August 2025, took to his Instagram a coupe of days after Taylor Swift’s star-studded wedding to show off his dashing suit and commemorate the occasion.

The 31-year-old Slovenian choreographer, who moved to the U.S. to pursue his dance career around a decade ago, declare in his caption, “We were celebrating love!” Jan was paired up with “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck for his debut season, and the duo finished in 9th place.

After sharing his outfit from a few different angles, he included a close-up of his statement watch, a large Rolex.

Fellow dancer Whyley Yoshimura, who performed as a backup dancer for Taylor on The Eras Tour, agreed in the comments, “We celebrated our faces off.”

How Does Jan Ravnik Know Taylor Swift?

Jan worked with Taylor in October 2025, dancing in her video for “The Fate of Ophelia” and also previously appeared in her video for “Lavender Haze” which came out back in January 2023.

He also joined her as a backup dancer on The Eras Tour.

Jan Ravnik On Refusing to Gossip About Taylor Swift

In a 2025 Glamour interview, Jan discussed why he refuses to spill intel about Swift despite being questioned about the A-lister many times. “People giving me a paycheck, people who changed my life, I will not talk about them,” he explained. “I know that everyone wants to get information, but they got the wrong person because I really don’t care and I’m going to make it awkward.”

Jan Ravnik Celebrates Getting His Green Card

Back in March, Jan celebrated getting his green guard by posing for Instagram in an American Flag swimsuit. He captioned the photo, in which he flaunted his chiseled abs, with the words, “Green card approved !!! 🥳 Officially Resident of United States of America 🇺🇸”

“It’s been a long time coming…”Fellow pro Emma Slater reacted by writing, “Congratulations!!!! I thought this was gunna be a ‘I’ve been cast in Baywatch!’ Announcement hahahaha.” Jenna Johnson congratulated him with a simple, “YES!!!!!”

Former ‘DWTS’ Host Erin Andrews Also Attended Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Erin Andrews, who hosted “DWTS” from 2014 to 2019, attended the wedding of the year with her husband, retired hockey player Jarret Stoll.

Andrews didn’t share many details about what the wedding was like, simply writing, “It was magic! We love u guys.”

The 48-year-old is a dedicated Swiftie, previously revealing on her podcast that she texted Taylor to gush over “The Life of a Showgirl” soon after the release of the first promo shots to promote the October 2025 drop.

She said at the time, “We’ve got to talk about our girl Taylor,” before praising the A-lister’s “groundbreaking” appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast “New Heights.” The appearance was the first time Taylor took to a podcast to announce an upcoming album. The episode quickly racked up 20 million views thanks to Taylor’s star power.

On her own podcast, Andrews called Taylor “so funny and so swaggy” before revealing their text exchange after the promo photos dropped. “We texted her and we were like, ‘Good morning! Body-ody!” she recalled.