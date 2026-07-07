Simone Biles Shuts Down Critic with Simple Response

Simone Biles, a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, is making it clear that fans do not know every detail of her private friendships. The Simone Biles Taylor Swift wedding conversation started after the Olympic champion attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded celebration in New York City. When one commenter questioned why she was invited, Biles had a simple response.

Biles Responds to Questions About the Wedding Invite

Simone Biles attended Swift and Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden with her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens. According to People, the 11-time Olympic medalist shared several photos from the event on Instagram.

Many fans praised Biles’ dramatic burgundy look. However, one commenter focused on her connection with Swift instead.

The person asked, “When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?”

Biles replied, “remember this, I only show y’all what I want y’all to know.”

The Simone Biles Taylor Swift story goes beyond a single wedding appearance. Although the two stars have not frequently discussed their friendship publicly, they have supported each other during major moments in their careers.

The Simone Biles Taylor Swift Connection Goes Beyond the Wedding

According to People, Biles showed her appreciation for Swift in 2024 when she used Swift’s song “Ready for It” during the opening of her floor routine at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials.

Swift quickly noticed the performance. After NBC Olympics & Paralympics shared a video of the routine, Swift wrote, “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho.”

The connection between the two stars also dates back to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. As reported by People, Swift publicly supported Biles after she stepped away from several events because of the “twisties,” a dangerous issue affecting an athlete’s sense of body awareness during routines.

Swift narrated an NBC tribute about Biles during the Games, praising her honesty and resilience.

“What do we want from our heroes?” Swift said in the video. “What do we expect from them? What do we need from them?”

She later added, “She is perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero.”

Biles responded emotionally, writing, “I’m crying… how special. I love you @taylorswift13.”

Swift replied by praising Biles’ strength and impact, saying, “We all learned from you. Thank you.”

Biles and Owens Bring Style to the Star-Studded Event

As reported by Page Six, Swift and Kelce welcomed more than 1,000 guests to their wedding celebration. Biles attended with her husband, and the couple coordinated their outfits for the glamorous occasion.

According to InStyle, Biles wore a striking Đỗ Long gown featuring burgundy leather, tulle, jewels and a high-neck halter design. The look included dramatic details that created an optical illusion effect.

Owens matched his wife in a burgundy velvet tuxedo. He later shared wedding photos on Instagram, writing, “What a night… So grateful to be able to witness such a beautiful ceremony with so many amazing people.”

Biles also shared her own carousel of images with the caption, “the perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT.” The caption appeared to be a reference to Taylor Swift’s song “Love Story” and the couple’s wedding logo of interconnected Ts.

The Simone Biles Taylor Swift connection may have surprised some fans, but their support for each other has been visible for years. While they keep much of their friendship private, Biles’ response showed that there is more happening behind the scenes than the public sees. The Simone Biles Taylor Swift friendship is a reminder that celebrity connections are often deeper than what appears online.