Michael Rubin White Party Returns in 2026 With an Incredible Celebrity Lineup

Summer’s biggest celebrity gatherings are back, and few events attract more attention than the Michael Rubin White Party. The 2026 annual Hamptons celebration brought together Hollywood stars, athletes, musicians and fashion icons for a night filled with performances, luxury style and unforgettable moments.

Rubin Shares Inside Look at the Celebration

After the event, Michael Rubin shared a 20-photo Instagram slideshow capturing the celebration. The Fanatics CEO captioned the post, “What a day, and night. White Party 26.”

The post quickly drew reactions from famous guests. Snoop Dogg commented, “Had a blast 1st time for the dogg.” Paris Hilton added, “Sliving,” a phrase she created that combines “slaying” and “living” your best life. Other guests also shared their excitement, including Olivia Dunne, who called the night “Unreal.” Tyrese Haliburton wrote, “What a time.”

Inside the Michael Rubin White Party That Took Over the Hamptons

According to Vogue, the 2026 Michael Rubin White Party returned after a short break and delivered one of the summer’s most talked-about celebrity events. Held at Rubin’s waterfront Bridgehampton estate, the celebration brought together stars from sports, entertainment, fashion and business.

The Michael Rubin White Party was moved to July 1 to allow guests to enjoy other major summer events. In particular – the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The night featured a mix of music and sports celebrations. Alicia Keys performed “Empire State of Mind” while fireworks lit up the sky. Jay-Z, who appears on the famous track, was also among the guests. Vogue reported that Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns watched the performance from the crowd.

Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Cardi B also took the stage. Guests celebrated Team USA’s World Cup victory over Bosnia, adding to the electric atmosphere.

A Star-Studded Guest List at the Michael Rubin White Party

The guest list showed why the Michael Rubin White Party remains one of the most exclusive invitations in entertainment. Hello Beautiful described the gathering as a place where athletes, musicians, actors, business leaders and fashion insiders all came together in one color: white.

The event welcomed some of the biggest names across industries. Leonardo DiCaprio, Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Ice Spice, Tobey Maguire, Emma Roberts and many more were spotted at the Hamptons estate.

Hello Beautiful also highlighted the appearances of Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Ciara, Jordyn Woods, La La Anthony, Teyana Taylor and others who brought style and energy to the night.

The Michael Rubin White Party continues to stand out because it blends different worlds into one glamorous event. Music stars, sports legends, and Hollywood favorites all shared the same space for a memorable summer night.

White Fashion Moments Steal the Spotlight

The all-white dress code gave celebrities the chance to turn the celebration into a fashion showcase. As reported by Hello Beautiful, guests proved that a single-color theme can still create bold and creative looks.

Teyana Taylor was one of the standout fashion moments. She wore a SAMI MIRÓ draped white halter gown with a dramatic backless design. Her platinum-blonde hair and gold vine-inspired headpiece completed the look.

La La Anthony stunned in high-waisted white trousers with a sheer embellished top covered in pearls and sparkle.

Jordyn Woods wore a white design by Minna to the Michael Rubin White Party. She chose a flowing halter silhouette with carefully placed cutouts and draped detailing. Woods finished the look with her hair swept into a curly updo. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns opted for a simple white shirt and tailored trousers.

Ciara arrived in a playful white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson matched the theme in a sharp white double-breasted suit with sneakers.

Fashion moments from the Michael Rubin White Party helped make the event a major summer style highlight. With its combination of celebrity appearances, performances and unforgettable outfits, the celebration continues to be one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year.

The Michael Rubin White Party has become more than a holiday weekend party. It is now a showcase of entertainment, culture and fashion, bringing together some of the biggest names for one night in the Hamptons.