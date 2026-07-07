Jewel, 52, Completely Ageless in Tiny Crop Top & Sheer Skirt

Singer-songwriter Jewel continues to defy age in her latest social media outfit post.

The 52-year-old, who rose to fame in the 1990s as a chart-topping music star and actress, has been nominated for an impressive four GRAMMY Awards and sold millions of records globally.

In 2021, she was crowned the winner of “The Masked Singer” as Queen of Hearts. During an interview with PEOPLE, Jewel opened up about whether winning the show was ever on her agenda when she signed up.

“It is a competition, so you think about winning, for sure. But it’s art, and it’s a show, so you can’t control anything. It’s not like a race where there literally is a winner. Art is so relative. What moves people is really relative,” she said.

“And this show, you don’t see anybody else that you’re up against anyway, so you can only just do your best. And so, I really just tried to focus on the things that were within my control, which are my own skills and my own performances.”

Jewel Wows During Croatia Trip

In an Instagram post shared earlier today, on July 7, Jewel documented her trip to Croatia with a carousel upload.

In the first slide, Jewel wowed in a white crop top paired with high-waisted shorts. She teamed the ensemble with a sheer skirt and opted for black shoes.

Jewel, who was also an advisor on “The Voice,” accessorised with a couple of necklaces and styled her wavy shoulder-length blonde hair down.

She took the photo with her cell phone in the mirror, showing off the look from head to toe. Jewel placed one hand on her hip and gazed into her screen as she took the pic.

In other slides, she showed off parts of Croatia and some of its landscapes. In a close-up selfie, Jewel posed in front of a white wall covered in black spray paint graffiti. She appeared with a black bandana and cap backwards while wearing a striped sweater.

For another selfie taken outdoors in the evening, Jewel smiled in front of a cathedral-style building.

Her 15-year-old son, Kase Townes Murray, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ty Murray, also joined her on the trip.

“Sad to leave Croatia – what a gorgeous and hospitable country,” she wrote in her caption.

“We enjoyed our time – from ancient cities and fortresses to Cold War nuclear bunkers. And some cute outfits 🙂 We can’t wait to come back.”

Jewel added the hashtags “adventure” and “travel.”

Fans Share Their Support

As another adventure closes for Jewel, her 720,000 followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Great adventure’s and wonderful memories you’ve been making with the boys,” one user wrote.

“So glad you liked my country and had a good time. Greetings from a long time fan,” another person shared.

“Wow you’re gorgeous from your spirit to your smile,” a third remarked.

“You look gorgeous and fresh-faced out there. Beautiful architecture and looks like a lovely time shared,” a fourth fan said.

Jewel Turns Heads in Marc Jacobs Runway Dress

Last month, the “Intuition” hitmaker rocked a runway dress created by Marc Jacobs for the Serpentine summer party.

The top half of the garment was sheer and lace, while the bottom was a dramatic skirt raised at the bottom.

Jewel wore the “fun” outfit with gold heels and looked very sophisticated.

“In this fun @marcjacobs runway dress. When I saw this dress I fell in love with not only the beauty and craftsmanship, but the commentary of the exaggerated form, and its inherent playfulness. I feel like @themarcjacobs personality and intelligence come through in every arch. Plus the quilted padding felt like a comfy cocoon !” she wrote on Instagram.