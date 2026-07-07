Kyle Cooke Reveals the Jaw-Dropping Amount He Brings In From DJ Gigs

Kyle Cooke is taking his DJ career to the next level, and his new manager believes the “In The City” star could make a quarter of a million dollars from his upcoming tour.

A preview of the July 7 episode of “In The City” shows the Bravo star revealing new details about his growing career behind the DJ booth. The “Summer House” star has signed with a manager, booked 14 gigs and landed a headlining show at a major Las Vegas nightclub.

During a flashback, his manager reveals the earnings goal for the tour.

“On this tour, realistically, I’d like to try to get you around a quarter million,” he tells Kyle.

Kyle makes it clear he is ready to commit to the next stage of his career.

“For me, for my happiness, my career, we’re gonna make this happen,” he replies.

Kyle Cooke Books 14 DJ Gigs and a Major Las Vegas Show

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Kyle’s friend Gavin Moseley shares the news of his tour with the group during the “In The City” preview.

“Kyle is about to be a famous DJ,” Gavin announces. “He’s got 14 gigs lined up.”

Another flashback shows Kyle telling Gavin and Kenny Martin that he signed with a manager and booked a show at Hakkasan Nightclub inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“Like I’m DJ-ing at Hakkasan,” Kyle says.

“(Expletive)! Wait, that’s a fricking big deal!” Gavin replies.

Kyle then reveals that he is headlining the show.

“I already have like a dozen gigs booked for January, February, March,” he adds.

The DJ career is not a new interest for Kyle. He told Z100 New York in May 2024 that his love of playing music started when he was in high school.

“Like, if you wanted your speakers blown at your high school house party, you call me up,” he joked. “I love music.”

He also told Bravo Insider that same year that he hoped to eventually move beyond DJing.

“I’ve always been the guy playing music. I wanna not only DJ, I wanna produce music. I had a very musical upbringing. I played different instruments,” he said.

Amanda Batula Was Blindsided by Her Estranged Husband’s DJ Tour

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While Kyle was excited about the new career opportunity, Amanda Batula was surprised to learn how far his plans had progressed.

When Gavin announces the tour during the preview, Amanda responds, “Sorry?”

Lindsay Hubbard immediately recognizes the tension.

“Oh not again, here we go. Oh (expletive),” she says.

Lindsay later tells Georgina Ferzli, “He never tells her things in private.”

Amanda agrees.

“Okay, well, glad we have an open stream of communication,” she says after revealing that she “had no idea” about the tour.

Kyle explains that he signed with his manager during a complicated period in his marriage, as Amanda had recently moved into her own apartment.

“Amidst all the craziness, I did sign with my manager,” he says. “And on Friday, I’m headlining one of the biggest clubs in the United States.”

He later tells producers that Amanda moving out changed the way he approached his career.

“Amanda, you know, moving out, gave me a little more freedom to make money doing something I enjoy,” Kyle says. “I’m trying to accept the fact that I’m gonna be doing things a little more on my own. To some extent, it’s freeing. But at the same time it bums me out.”

Amanda viewed the decision differently.

“Not only has he committed to this tour and all these gigs—something that we didn’t even talk about—he’s excited about it,” she tells producers. “This man is planning his future without me in it.”

“No matter how many times he tells people that he’s making efforts, his actions prove otherwise,” she adds.