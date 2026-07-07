Dolly Parton’s Musical Heading for Broadway

Dolly Parton is Broadway bound, with her new musical confirmed to open on the Great White Way this winter.

The show, “Dolly: A True Original Musical,” will open at New York’s St. James Theatre on January 19 — which just happens to be the date of Parton’s 81st birthday.

Dolly Parton’s Greatest Hits

According to The Hollywood Reporter, previews will begin on December 7.

The musical made its stage debut earlier this summer in Nashville, telling the story of Parton’s storied life and extraorinary music career.

“Dolly: A True Original Musical” features an array of Parton’s hit songs, including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You,” the latter written for her one-time musical partner Porter Waggoner after she ended their partnership to embark on a career as a solo artist.

In addition, the musical features some new songs that Parton wrote specifically for the musical. Parton also co-wrote the musical’s book, collaborating with Maria S. Schlatter, who wrote Parton’s 2020 “Christmas on the Square” movie.

Bartlett Sher — who took home a Tony Award for “South Pacific” in 2008 — has been tapped to direct.

Parton Says ‘My Whole Life Has Been a Musical’

For Parton, bringing her life to the stage is a natural extension of a massively successful career that’s already encompassed singing, songwriting, acting in film and television, and even her Dollywood theme park.

“My whole life has been a musical,” Parton says. “A grand ole opera really and I can’t wait to present it to you on Broadway. I hope you enjoy watching as much as I’ve enjoyed livin’ it.”

From Nashville to Broadway

The Nashville production has been receiving rave reviews, with actors Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke and Quinn Titcomb playing Parton at different ages.

When the play makes the move to Broadway, new actors will be cast in those roles. Meanwhile, the play is in the process of being retooled for its Broadway debut.

“After everything we learned during our world premiere in Nashville, we’re shaping the show and deepening the storytelling so that the Broadway production fully captures the spirit of this amazing woman,” adds Adam Speers, one of the show’s producers. “To be opening the show on Dolly’s 81st birthday is not only a celebration of a milestone, but of a life shaped by generosity, courage, and purpose that, in this moment, feels not only uplifting and inspiring, but essential.”

This isn’t Dolly Parton’s First Broadway Musical

Parton has some experience writing for Broadway. She garnered a Tony nomination for the score she wrote for the stage adaptation of her movie, “9 to 5.” That play, “9t o 5: The Musical,” debuted on Broadway back in 2009.

“Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well,” Parton said in a statement promoting the musical’s impending arrival on Broadway, via “Good Morning America.”

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!” she added.