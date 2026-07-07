‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (July 7): Ridge Sticks His Nose Into Electra & Will’s Romance

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Tuesday, July 7, reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) delivers an ultimatum to Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

As tensions continue to rise, Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) does his best to support Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Wants Will Out of Electra’s Life

CBS Ridge Forrester wants Electra Forrester to leave Will Spencer.

On Tuesday, Ridge is still reeling from Will’s brutal attack on his son, RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti). “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the dressmaker is furious with Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) son and is determined to teach him a lesson.

Ridge makes it clear that he’s not letting Will’s violent outburst slide, especially since it’s the second time he’s attacked RJ.

Ridge starts by giving Electra an ultimatum about Will. He knows there’s still a chance that she’ll reunite with him once the dust settles, so he’s making sure she’ll cut ties with him for good.

Ridge Wants Electra to Leave Will for Good

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Electra acknowledges that things are bad right now, and Ridge insists it’s all because of Will.

“Your connection to Will has brought you nothing but heartache,” Ridge tells Electra.

Electra reminds Ridge that she and Will have weathered their fair share of challenges before. However, the dressmaker doesn’t want to hear any of it.

“Don’t do it. Stop. Please don’t do that. Don’t downplay it. Not with me,” Ridge stops Electra.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say Electra is grateful that Ridge is concerned about her, but she knows what she’s doing.

“I’m concerned, and I want to protect you from the guy who has beaten up my son twice now,” Ridge cuts Electra off before she can defend Will. “I’m begging you. Stay away from Will.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Supports Steffy

Meanwhile, Finn stands by Steffy’s side as she faces yet another challenging time at Forrester Creations.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the good doctor does everything he can to lift his wife’s spirits, reminding her that they’ll get through this together.

But Finn and Steffy’s peaceful world will soon be in chaos again as Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) forces her way back into their lives.

Sheila demands that Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) talk to Steffy about welcoming her into the family. Taylor knows it’s impossible, but Sheila is not backing down.

Later in the week, the eight-toed villain pays her son a surprise visit, leaving Finn caught in the middle once again.

Will Sheila find a way to cause trouble in Finn and Steffy’s marriage once again, or will Finn be wise enough to keep his birth mother at arm’s length?

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.