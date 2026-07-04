‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (July 6-10): Sheila’s Impossible Request to Taylor – Ridge & Bill Face Off

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of July 6 to 10 tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) reveals her true motives to Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig).

“Did you speak to Steffy about allowing me into the family?” Sheila asks Taylor.

“You know as well as I do that it’s impossible,” Taylor replies.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) taunts Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) following the successful launch of Logan.

“There is new royalty in L.A. fashion,” Bill tells Ridge.

Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) lashes out at Will Spencer (Crew Morrow).

“It’s all just a scandal. A scandal you helped create. How could you? I’m leaving,” Electra blurts out.

As Will tries to stop her from leaving, RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) appears at the door. “You heard her. Let her go,” he tells Will.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, July 6:

Electra comes to a heartbreaking decision.

Liam makes a shocking discovery.

‘B&B Spoilers for Tuesday, July 7:

Ridge delivers an ultimatum to Electra.

As tensions continue to rise, Finn does his best to support Steffy.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 8:

Ridge attempts to sway Electra’s opinion about Will.

Sheila makes her true intentions unmistakably clear.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 9:

Finn is caught off guard by an unexpected visitor.

Sheila and Deacon’s marriage officially comes to an end.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, July 10:

Ridge takes matters into his own hands with Bill.

Finn is once again caught in the middle.

Taylor begins to question whether Sheila has truly changed

In Case You Missed It

Last week, Hope dealt with the fallout from her shocking betrayal as her new fashion line became a massive success.

Meanwhile, Katie and Brooke’s feud escalated with no end in sight, while Hope’s deception left several relationships in ruins.

Brooke was heartbroken by her daughter’s actions, and their emotional confrontation ended with Hope collapsing on the runway.

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful”:

Monday, June 29: The Forresters are left reeling in the aftermath of Hope’s shocking betrayal; Spencers celebrate a major victory following a triumphant fashion show

Tuesday, June 30: The Forresters work to minimize the damage; Eric is deeply hurt by Donna’s silence

Wednesday, July 1: Electra struggles with another one of Will’s lies; Brooke makes it clear to Katie that their feud is just beginning.

Thursday, July 2: Hope pleads for forgiveness as she tries to repair fractured relationships; Ridge and R.J. fear for what’s in store when Brooke comes face to face with Hope.

Friday, July 3: Deke tells Remy he’s not ready to give him another chance; Will faces the consequences of hiding the truth from Electra; Brooke’s anguish over Hope’s betrayal leads to a dramatic breaking point.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.