Katy Perry, 41, Defies Age in Bra Top & Hot Pants She Once Wore in 2009

Singer Katy Perry continues to wow fans as she revisits and wears old costumes from her very first tour.

The 41-year-old pop star, who used to be a judge on “American Idol,” is currently embarking on a run of summer shows across Europe, which celebrate her back catalog of hits.

Earlier this week, Perry headlined a concert at Blenheim Palace in the UK and re-wore a matching two-piece that consisted of a crop top and high-waisted hot pants, which featured dogs and cats printed all over.

For her show in France last night, on July 3, Perry opted for similar attire she first rocked in 2009, and it didn’t go unnoticed by her 195 million followers.

Katy Perry Wears Another Vintage Stage Costume From Her Debut Tour

In a carousel post shared today, on July 4, Perry honored her show in Arras last night.

In the first couple of slides, the “Thinking of You” hitmaker was captured wearing the vintage costume, which was a bra top and matching high-waisted hot pants that featured a colorful floral print all over.

On the back of the shorts were giant love hearts on each cheek.

Perry teamed the look with fishnet tights, long white socks, and chunky, black buckle shoes. She opted for short nails painted with red polish and wore her long dark hair down in waves.

For her makeup, Perry opted for bright eyeshadow and red lipstick.

Defying age, she attached a photo of her first wearing the outfit in 2009, on her debut “Hello Katy Tour.” In the image, Perry had shorter hair and a fringe and was playing her pink guitar.

In another, Perry appeared without the guitar. Instead, she was holding a glittery mic and pointing to the crowd while wearing a necklace of her stage name.

In the very last slide, Perry attached a new photo from behind, where she was walking and holding hands with her partner, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Fans Are Nostalgic

As Perry continues to embark on her summer shows, fans rushed to the comments section to react to her latest throwback costume.

“Love this outfit and everything,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“17 years later, and it still looks iconic,” another person shared.

“THE OUTFIT YAS,” a third remarked.

“OMG obsessed with this one,” a fourth said.

Katy Doesn’t ‘Have Anything to Prove’

Ahead of the release of her latest studio album, “143,” last year, Perry reflected on her career.

“I’m very proud of everything I accomplished, and I don’t feel like I have anything to prove,” she said in an interview with Audacy.

“I’m creating from this abundance [of] artistic space. I always wanted to make a dance-pop record, so I’ve checked that [off my] bucket list. And there [are] a couple of records that I have in my mind that I still want to make, and I’ll just go along that process if I get the opportunity to. This is a part of my purpose [and] my vision for myself.”