Katy Perry, 41, Wows in Tiny Two-Piece She Once Wore 17 Years Ago

Music superstar Katy Perry decided to perform in one of her iconic outfits she once wore on her very first tour 17 years ago.

The “Waking Up In Vegas” hitmaker, who was previously a judge on “American Idol,” has enjoyed huge chart success since making her global breakthrough. To date, Perry has secured herself nine No. 1 hits on the US Hot 100 chart, including “Firework,” “California Gurls,” and “I Kissed A Girl.”

Currently, Perry is on tour across Europe, performing her huge back catalog. During last night’s show on July 1, she decided to wear a costume she once wore many years ago.

Katy Perry Wears Vintage Stage Costume From First Tour

Last night, Perry performed a headline show in the UK at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

In true Perry style, she opted for a couple of costume changes. For part of the concert, she wore a matching two-piece, consisting of a crop top and high-waisted hot pants, that featured dogs and cats printed all over, which she first wore 17 years ago.

Perry teamed the look with fishnet tights, long white socks, and black buckle shoes. She styled her long, signature dark hair down in curls with mini bows and opted for bright eyeshadow.

Boasting her age-defying looks, Perry uploaded a carousel post to Instagram that showed off last night’s look and the first time she wore the outfit.

Perry embarked on her first world tour, titled the “Hello Katy Tour,” throughout 2009, where she promoted her debut album, “One of the Boys.”

In more new content, Perry was captured promoting her new single, “Watch It Burn,” while jumping around in the same outfit. Having the time of her life, the song features a pop/rock production familar to her early material.

“WATCH IT BURN OUT NOW. IT’S TIME TO GET WHAT YOU DESERVE,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans Get Nostalgic

As Perry continues to embark on her summer shows, fans rushed to the comments section to react to her latest outfit.

“AAAAHHHHH THESE LEWKS ARE MAKING ME SO HAPPY AND NOSTALGIC,” one enthusiastic fan wrote.

“OMGG you’re wearing the outfit from 2009,” another person shared.

“The throwback fits are so cute!!!” a third remarked.

“Awww this outfit,” a fourth observed.

“This outfit is so cute,” a fifth said, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Katy’s ‘Interesting’ Relationship With Fashion

In 2016, Perry opened up to WWD about her legacy in fashion and how it’s evolved.

“I’ve had such an interesting relationship with fashion,” she admitted. “They don’t know what to make of me because in the beginning years I think I was a parody of fashion and I would always lean more toward personality or emotional pieces, things that would say, ‘larger than life.’ It’s a lot of the stuff today that’s really popular in youth culture — colorful, bright, crystaled, glittered, bedazzled.”

Perry continued: “I’d like to make a contribution in the fashion world with affordable stuff that can help accessorize a personality. I feel super lucky; I can get anything I want now, but a lot of times you will see me mix. It’s gonna be a high-end or a vintage, you just can never tell. It’s all about style, really. I think five years ago it was more about label and price and now it’s about personality.”