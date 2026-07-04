46 Years Ago Today, Ozzy Osbourne Married Sharon, the Love of His Life Who Never Left His Side

Decades ago, two young people in love, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, tied the knot, never imagining their whirlwind romance would carry them through a lifetime together.

Now, Sharon is spending what would have been another wedding anniversary, a painful one without her beloved husband, the only way she knows how, with her heart wide open.

Sharon Osbourne Marks the Anniversary With a Love Letter to Ozzy

“Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary,” Sharon wrote in an Instagram tribute to her late husband, Ozzy.

“Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart.”

Getty Sharon Osbourne Shares Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Message to Fans

The tribute struck a chord with fans, many of whom shared their own experiences with loss in the comments. “I hope you get lots of hugs today. I understand your pain. I had 35 years with my husband,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “He will forever be with you Sharon he’s so proud of how far you have come we all are you are stronger then you think we will forever have your back.”

Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s Decades-Long Love Story

It all started in 1970, when Sharon, just 18, met Ozzy while working for her father, Don Arden, who was then Black Sabbath’s manager. Ozzy later confessed in his memoir “I Am Ozzy” that he’d fallen for her “from a distance” almost right away, taken by her laugh and her glamour, as per Today.

Romance, though, would wait nearly a decade. It wasn’t until 1979, after Ozzy’s exit from Black Sabbath amid his struggles with substance abuse, that Sharon stepped into his life more fully, first as a friend, then as his manager, helping launch his solo career, as per a report in E! News. The couple married on July 4, 1982, in Maui, Hawaii.

Sharon and Ozzy’s bond spanned decades, through fame, family and hardship alike. She met the Black Sabbath frontman when she was just 18, and by 2023, she could hardly picture a version of her life without him.

“It’s incredible to think that I’ve had more of my life with Ozzy in it than without him,” she told Rolling Stone in November 2023. “I just can’t think of my life without him in it. It’s unthinkable for me.”

That devotion carried them through years that weren’t always easy.

Sharon opened up to the Daily Mail in 2023 about watching Ozzy’s health decline.

“It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help,” she said. “He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt.”

How The Couple Weathered the Hard Years Together

Their marriage endured its share of storms, including Ozzy’s struggles with substance abuse, a past affair, Sharon’s battle with colon cancer, and the couple’s brief separation in 2016, as per Good Morning America.

Still, they always found their way back to each other. “It’s back on track again,” Ozzy said on “Good Morning America” that year, as reported by ABC News. “Some days are good. Some days are terrible. Some days you just drift apart for a while, but you get back on the horse.”

Sharon put it simply in a 2023 conversation with E! News. “No relationship is easy, and you have to work at it,” she said. “You get your ugly times, your bad times and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you’ll work through.”

Finding Joy as Grandparents in Their Final Years Together

In their last years together, Sharon and Ozzy delighted in watching their three children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack, build families of their own, including grandchildren Pearl, Andy, Minnie, Maple and Sidney.

Ozzy reflected on that chapter fondly in his final Rolling Stone interview in 2023, two years before his death.

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“I never had a chance to see much of my kids growing up because I was always on the road,” he said. “But being at home has allowed me to do that as a grandad, and little Sid is just [Expletive] great.”

He seemed to sense how fortunate he was. “I do count my lucky stars,” Ozzy added. “I don’t know why I’m still here and I do sometimes think I’m on borrowed time. I said to Sharon the other day, ‘What a great [expletive] life we’ve had and what a great [expletive] experience.'”

Sharon’s Last Promise to Ozzy Before His Death

Getty Sharon Osbourne

After losing her husband Ozzy, Sharon opened up about her grief and the vow she made to Ozzy in their final weeks.

During an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” she admitted she cannot imagine ever falling in love again.

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“Everything in my life now is like ish… it’s OK, alright. I’m OK. That’s it for now. For so, so many years, we were intertwined,” she said on the December 10 episode.

Sharon revealed that Ozzy once asked her directly whether she’d remarry after he died.

“But he was having, you know, ‘When I go, do you think you’ll ever get married?'” she recalled. Her response was blunt. “I’m like, [expletive] off, piss off.’ Questions like that, you know.”

When Morgan later asked her the same question directly, her answer was just as immediate. “Oh, my God, no, never, ever, ever, no,” she said.

Ozzy died July 22, 2025, at 76, following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.