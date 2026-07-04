Sara Bareilles ‘Couldn’t Believe’ What She Witnessed While Touring with Maroon 5, Spilling Jaw-Dropping Stories

Years after touring with Maroon 5, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles is still amazed by all that she witnessed on the road. In a Rolling Stone interview clip posted on July 3, 2026, Bareilles said her time opening for “The Voice” coach Adam Levine and his rock band was wild.

“Oh my god, it was crazy,” Bareilles told the outlet as the Tony nominee (for her Broadway hit “Waitress”) spilled details on experiencing everything from seeing “cocaine for the first time” to watching women throw their underwear onstage as she accompanied Maroon 5 on their 2008 “It Won’t Be Soon Before Long Tour” and their 2012 “Hands All Over Tour.”

Sara Bareilles Says Maroon 5 Treated Her Well While Touring

When Bareilles skyrocketed to fame with her 2007 smash hit “Love Song,” Maroon 5 was already a massive rock band, winning the Best New Artist Grammy in 2005 and touring the world. She joined their tour in 2008, and in a wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone, she spilled some of the jaw-dropping details of her experience.

“I saw cocaine for the first time,” she admitted, noting that the drugs did not belong to the band. “Like, went to use the bathroom at a party and there was a little — this (does) not even belong to the band — this was one of those things where we’re out and about. I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s cocaine.'”

“Couldn’t believe it,” Bareilles continued. “Still never done cocaine, guys. I don’t do drugs. Except with therapists.”

The “Brave” singer also hilariously revealed how shocked she was by antics from some of Maroon 5’s female fans.

“I could not get over seeing all the girls,” she recalled. “There was a lot of, like, literally throwing underwear. I thought it was, like, a trope that happened, but it’s real. They just throw their underwear, and I’m like, ‘Did you bring two pairs?’ is the first thing I think about, because if you’re wearing a skirt and you sit down on a surface, your vagina is touching the chair. So, this is where my mind goes.”

But while Bareilles was clearly stunned by the behavior of those around her, the “Winter Song” singer said the band itself treated her like gold.

“Oh my god, those boys were so wonderful to us,” she told Rolling Stone. “They were so generous and so kind and they were, felt like big brothers. They took me on the road, our band, they took us under their wing, they shared everything they had.”

Adam Levine & Maroon 5’s Tours Are a Bit More Family Friendly Now

These days, Levine and other Maroon 5 members are dads who sometimes bring their kids on the road with them, so things are a little more family-friendly.

A video circulating after the band’s concert in London’s Hyde Park on July 3 sweetly shows Levine’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, lifting one of their two daughters in front of the stage so Levine could kneel down and give her a kiss.

The couple, married since 2014, have three kids — daughters Dusty Rose (born in 2016) and Gio Grace (born in 2018), as well as a son born in 2023 whose name hasn’t been released.

Levine has already started filming season 30 of “The Voice,” which is set to debut on NBC on September 21.