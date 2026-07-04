Claire Kittle Hits Wardrobe Snag Before Taylor Swift Wedding

They say it’s good luck for it to rain on your wedding day. But what’s the rule of having a wardrobe malfunction only hours before? Don’t worry, this wasn’t about Taylor Swift, but it was about someone in attendance at the nuptials.

Claire Kittle, the wife of NFL tight end George Kittle, took to social media to detail that the zipper on her dress was causing an issue. She had a fantastic resource, however. Kristin Juszczyk, whose husband also plays in the NFL, is a fashion designer. She took care of it.

Getty (L-R) US american football player Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle and US american football player George Kittle attend the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix series “Receiver” at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on July 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Had to cut the lining in my dress,” Kittle explained in her Instagram stories. “The zipper was stuck.”

That sounds terrifying, considering this happened right before a wedding that the entire world had eyes on.

Alas, she looked stunning in a light blue dress decked out with crystals on the front.

You would have no idea that any sort of panic had ensued.

George Kittle Gives Wedding Advice to Kelce, Swift

George recently gave Kelce some wedding advice. He’s been married to Claire since 2019.

“I tell all of my friends, guys who are getting married, that the best thing you can do on your wedding day is make sure that your wife has the best day of her life,” Kittle said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports.

“Because she’ll remember it forever, and if you go bail and hang out with the boys for an hour and a half, she’ll remember that. And it’s not worth it. You can hang out with them next week on the golf course. I did not do that. That’s why I tell everybody, don’t do it.”

Claire got in on the advice too.

“It’s all about you on that day — husband and wife,” she said. “No one else matters, do whatever you want and soak it in because it goes by really freaking fast.”

The Taylor Swift Effect

In June, George stopped by “The Rich Eisen Show” and naturally was asked about the “Taylor Swift Effect,” ahead of his hosting Tight End University. He said there was a little more interest this year.

“This year, when we sent out the invite sheet, we had 30 people sign up in the first two days, and out of the 30 people, 29 of them were bringing their significant other,” Kittle explained. “So I don’t know if they were influencing their husbands to sign up early. And then by June 1, we were over 80… This is the best attendance I think we’ll ever have.”

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She’s definitely made an impact on the NFL world.

The Kittles have been asked nonstop about the wedding leading up to the big day, and kept hush-hush on the situation. George did reveal one rule the couple gave.

“They said absolutely no gifts,” Kittle told ExtraTV.

This surely comes as no surprise. The famous couple donated $26 million to several different charities in New York. The wedding took place on Friday in New York City at Madison Square Garden.