Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Reportedly Has 2 Superstar Performers Lined Up

If the latest reports are true, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding reception may feel less like a private celebration and more like an all-star music festival. The superstar couple is reportedly bringing in two legendary performers for the festivities, adding another layer of intrigue to what insiders have already dubbed “Wedding-palooza.” Check out the details below in our Taylor Swift wedding spoilers.

2 Icons Performing at Kelce-Swift Wedding

A concert at Taylor Swift’s wedding? You should expect nothing less from the former Mega Mentor on “The Voice.”

A new report from Page Six states that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw will perform at Swift and Kelce’s wedding reception at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.

This lineup might not surprise many Swifties out there. Swift’s first Billboard hit came when she was 16 years old. The title of that song was “Tim McGraw.”

As for Nicks, we may have seen a little hint during Game 4 of the NBA Finals this year. Swift was at the game and wore a shirt reading “Stevie Knicks.” The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden that night.

Permits Are in Place

Rumors have been going around since their engagement was announced regarding the wedding date, who will attend, where it will take place, and more.

It looks like the New York City Hall confirmed earlier this week that there is a permit for an event of more than 1,000 people at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Mind you, there is no game or show scheduled for that day.

City Hall also confirmed that a permit application was filed with the Street Activity Permit Office for July 2 through July 4, with 33rd Street blocked off.

Page Six also confirmed that there was another permit granted for a 100-person event taking place on Thursday, July 2. A source told Page Six that this permit would be for the rehearsal dinner.

Other Wedding Details

Some other Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding details that are making their way around the internet include who has made the wedding guest list.

This guest list included Swift’s high school best friend Abigail Anderson, who will be serving as maid of honor. Additional guests include Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim; Zoe Kravitz; Ed Sheeran; Cara Delevingne; Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco; Emma Stone; Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley; Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper; and Mariska Hargitay.

Not making the list? Supposedly, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. This is after Lively and Swift reportedly had a falling out. This was amid the actress’s court battle with “It Ends With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni.

Another detail released is taking some pressure off the wedding guests in trying to come up with the perfect wedding gift. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was asked by EXTRA about the wedding and what he got them.

Kittle said, “They said absolutely no gifts.” However, it sounds like Kittle has something in mind for Kelce anyway.