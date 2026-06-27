‘Drake & Josh’ Star Drake Bell Turns 40 — See Photos of Him Then & Now

Actor and musician Drake Bell turns 40 today! The star was born on June 27, 1986, in Fountain Valley, California.

Bell began acting in the early 1990s and landed his first on-screen role in a 1994 episode of sitcom “Home Improvement.”

Now, he is known best for playing one of the eponymous characters in Nickelodeon’s buddy teen sitcom “Drake & Josh,” which he starred in from 2004 until 2007.

He has also appeared in television shows like sitcoms “The Drew Carey Show” and “Seinfeld,” voiced Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in various Disney XD shows, and appeared as a contestant on 2024’s season 12 of “The Masked Singer.”

Now, on the day Bell celebrates becoming a quadragenarian, let’s take a photographic journey through his career. We’ll start with his early work, then go all the way up to how he looks today.

Early Career as a Child

Above is a social media post with a special video of Bell’s first on-screen role, playing Little Pete in “Home Improvement,” in 1994.

The Mid-Late 1990s

Above is a social media post with a picture of Bell (standing at the front) in “The Amanda Show” in 1999.

In the mid-late 1990s, Bell appeared on television in the likes of the sitcoms “Men Behaving Badly,” “The Drew Carey Show,” and “Seinfeld.”

He also landed his first film credits, which included the 1996 sports romantic comedy-drama “Jerry Maguire.”

The Early 2000s

Getty Drake Bell in 2001.

In the early 2000s, Bell landed his most memorable role. He played Drake Parker in Nickelodeon’s buddy teen sitcom starting in 2004. The role lasted until 2007.

On the big screen, his most notable role came in the 2000 romantic comedy-drama movie “High Fidelity.”

The Mid-Late 2000s

Getty Drake Bell in 2007.

In the mid-late 2000s, as well as continuing with his role on the “Drake & Josh” series, he also starred in the television movies “Drake & Josh Go Hollywood” and “Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh.”

Theatrical movies he appeared in include the 2005 family comedy “Yours, Mine and Ours,” as well as parody film “Superhero Movie” and comedy movie “College” in 2008.

The Early 2010s

Getty Drake Bell in 2012.

The early 2010s saw Bell embark on his voice role as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, starting with the animated superhero show “Ultimate Spider-Man.” He also voiced Spidey in an episode of animated series “Phineas and Ferb.”

Movie-wise, he voiced a character in the 2012 animated movie “The Reef 2: High Tide” and narrated 2013’s Hallmark film “Space Warriors.”

The Mid-Late 2010s

Getty Drake Bell in 2019.

Bell continued voicing Spider-Man in more shows in the mid-late 2010s. They were “Avengers Assemble” and “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.” He also appeared in an episode of the sitcom “Grandfathered.”

When it came to movies, as well as several made-for-television offerings, he appeared in the likes of 2015’s comedy slasher “L.A. Slasher,” as well as the action comedy thriller “Bad Kids of Crestview Academy” and supernatural musical thriller “American Satan” in 2017.

The Early 2020s

Getty Drake Bell in 2024.

On the small screen in the early 2020s, Bell voiced his “Drake & Josh” character Drake Parker in an episode of “Robot Chicken” and dressed as the Ice King as a season 12 contestant on “The Masked Singer.”

His only movie credit was the direct-to-video animated adventure comedy “The Big Trip.”

Drake Bell Today

Above is a 2026 social media post by Bell’s “Drake & Josh” co-star Josh Peck, with a picture of Peck and Bell reunited earlier this year.

Bell has had no on-screen credits in the last couple of years. Hopefully, we’ll see him on television or in movies again soon.

We’d like to wish Drake Bell the happiest of 40th birthdays. We hope he has the best day spending time with his nearest and dearest.

Drake Bell’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.