Where Was ‘Christmas Under Construction’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark‘s first new Christmas in July movie, “Christmas Under Construction,” premieres on July 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. It stars Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing, and encores will air throughout the season. Just where was this movie filmed? Read on for some surprising details about the movie and stories from the cast.

‘Christmas Under Construction’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Christmas Under Construction” was filmed in the Winnipeg, Canada, region in August 2024. In fact, this movie technically isn’t new, it’s just newly acquired by Hallmark. It’s been available on some streaming services, including Hulu (where it’s still available), since 2024 under the name “Renovation Romance.” It premiered on TV in Canada in 2024 as well.

In August 2024, Lowndes shared a video celebrating wrapping filming the movie. One person replied a few weeks later that they watched it on Hulu and loved it.

Back in July 2024, a casting call was made for supporting stars in the movie, noting that filming would take place in Winnipeg from July 31 through August 16, 2024. In December 2024, the Winnipeg Actors Academy posted on Facebook that their founder, Michael Strickland, was in the movie, which was filmed “right here in Winnipeg.”

In August 2024, the Winnipeg Actors Academy also shared a video from filming, noting that because this was filmed in August, they had to use fake snow. “Don’t tell the viewers, but that isn’t real snow,” they wrote.

This isn’t Lowndes’ and Lissing’s first Christmas movie together. In 2016 they starred in Hallmark’s “A December Bride.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin’s owner, Cooper.”

Jessica Lowndes is Chelsea. She’s known for numerous Hallmark movies (and productions outside of Hallmark as well.) Her Hallmark films include hits like “Over the Moon in Love,” “Mix-Up in the Mediterranean,” “Christmas at Pemberley Manor,” “Merry Matrimony,” and much more. She’s also made numerous Christmas movies for other networks as well.

Daniel Lissing is Cooper. He is perhaps best known for his former lead role as Jack on “When Calls the Heart.” Since then, he’s made a name for himself in other productions, including Hallmark movies like “Santa Tell Me,” “A Christmas Star,” and more. This Christmas season, he will be in a new Hallmark film called “Single on the 25th.”

Also starring in the film, according to IMDb, are:

Adam Hurtig (Jake)

Samantha Kendrick (Janice)

Paul Essiembre (Don)

Jan Skene (Edel)

Michael Strickland (Tom)

Lam An (Townsfolk)

Farrah Aviva (Bethany)

Robin Dunne directed, and the movie was written by Julia Benson, Peter Benson, and Robin Dunne.