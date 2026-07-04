Don’t Miss the Fabulously Festive Previews of ‘Christmas Under Construction’ Ahead of Its Premiere

As the sunny summer days heat up, Hallmark is getting ready to thrill fans with stories that feature drama, romance and a whole lot of snow with their 2026 “Christmas in July” movies.

“Christmas Under Construction” will be the first to entertain viewers, premiering on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 4, at 8pm (7pm Central), before it begins streaming the next day on Hallmark+.

But wait! Before you grab a bowl of popcorn and sit down to watch “Christmas Under Construction,” be sure to check out the interest-piquing previews as well as the enticing images from what might be your new favorite festive movie.

‘Christmas Under Construction’ Is the Festive Fix You Need

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing, “Christmas Under Construction” sees the duo playing Chelsea and Cooper, respectively.

As you might expect and to the delight of fans, the story sees the two characters face challenging situations before their combined circumstances eventually lead to romance. Thanks to the fact that it’s a holiday-themed movie, we also get to enjoy plenty of charmingly festive touches and wonderfully holly-jolly details.

Hallmark offers fans a few more details, telling viewers, “While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea [Lowndes], the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin’s owner, Cooper [Lissing].”

See previews of “Christmas Under Construction” here:

Do you want to see even more? Of course you do!

See photos from “Christmas Under Construction” here:

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction”

What Other Movies Does ‘Christmas in July’ 2026 Include?

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Love Under the Mistletoe”

When it comes to the other movies featured in this year’s “Christmas in July” lineup, they also offer you just what you’re looking for when it comes to seasonal settings and yuletide romance.

Find out what they are and when to see them…

Hallmark Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

“O Little Christmas Market”

Premieres Saturday, July 11, 8/7c

Starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar

Streaming the next day on Hallmark+

Hallmark Synopsis: “An artist’s fights to saves her town’s beloved Christmas market from a developer but a budding romance with the architect tied to the deal may help bring about a Christmas miracle.”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

“Snowbound for the Holidays”

Premieres Saturday, July 18, 8/7c

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner

Streaming the next day on Hallmark+

Hallmark Synopsis: “Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Love Under the Mistletoe”

“Love Under the Mistletoe”

Premieres Saturday, July 25, 8/7c

Starring Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman

Streaming the next day on Hallmark+

Hallmark Synopsis: “Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe.”