25 Signs You’re a Hallmark Superfan — How Many Apply to You?

Do you consider yourself to be a newbie Hallmark fan, an avid Hallmark fan or a Hallmark superfan? Although you may think that you fit into one category or another, you might not be sure. Or, you might be pretty sure that you’re the ultimate superfan and want that fact confirmed.

Fortunately, we can help you out with our 25 signs that you’re a Hallmark superfan.

What Is a Superfan?

Canva fans

While we all know what a fan is, not everyone might be aware of what makes up a superfan.

Zoe Fraade-Blanar, author of Superfandom: How Our Obsessions Are Changing What We Buy and Who We Are, explained (via Flat Hat Magazine), “Fandom is ancient — as long as there’s been culture, there’s been fandom. What’s changed over the years is the level of access.”

Indeed, “society has a long history of devotion to famous artists,” according to Vogue Business. “But what was once reserved for bedroom walls, school lockers, and gig venues is now mass culture. Enter the modern superfan…”

People might be superfans of a sports team, a music group, a movie star, a book series and more.

As for Hallmark superfans, they go beyond the average viewer and happen to be special in their own specific ways.

How Many Hallmark Superfan Signs Apply to You?

Canva superfan

Are you ready? Let’s go!

Here are 25 signs that you’re a Hallmark superfan:

1. Getting cozy and watching a Hallmark movie or series is one of your favorite things to do.

2. You can easily name your 3 favorite Hallmark movies when asked.

3. You’ve thought about how you would run your own small bookstore, charming café or Christmas tree farm.

Hallmark Blind Date Book Club

4. You’ve watched the same Hallmark movie(s) multiple times.

5. You’re happy to watch a Hallmark movie or show with someone or alone.

6. You can immediately tell if an onscreen Hallmark couple will have chemistry or not.

7. You wish your city/town looked like an idyllic Hallmark village.

Hallmark Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

8. You follow your favorite Hallmark stars on social media.

9. You know which Hallmark star could be your best friend.

10. You’ll watch a movie featuring your favorite Hallmark star(s) without even knowing what the story is about.

11. You can predict when/how the inevitable misunderstanding or miscommunication will happen.

12. You know the names of your favorite Hallmark stars’ pets.

13. You know the difference between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery.

14. You’ve gotten at least one friend, family member or coworker into Hallmark.

Canva women watching television

15. You can name your 3 favorite Hallmark tropes.

16. You love it when your favorite Hallmark stars appear in a movie together for the first time.

17. You have a dream cast list.

18. You’ve wondered if you’re secretly a royal from a small country you’ve never heard of before.

Canva crown

19. You plan your weekends around Hallmark premieres.

20. You’ve indulged in a Hallmark marathon at least once.

21. You’d happily watch Hallmark holiday movies in the summer.

22. You could probably write your own Hallmark story.

23. You’ve been (or would love to go) to a Hallmark event or on a Hallmark cruise.

24. You have bought/been gifted Hallmark merchandise.

25. You couldn’t resist checking out an article called “25 Signs You’re a Hallmark Superfan.”