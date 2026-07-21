Erin Cahill Celebrates the ‘Hallmark Family’ With BTS Pics Ahead of ‘Christmas at Sea’ Season 2 Finale

The Hallmark Christmas Cruise may have sailed months ago, but fans are getting one last chance to relive the memories before Season 2 of “Christmas at Sea” comes to an end. Hallmark star Erin Cahill shared a heartfelt post ahead of the finale, giving viewers another look at the friendships, festive moments, and fan interactions that made the 2025 cruise so memorable.

It seems like every week the series has reminded viewers why the annual cruise has become such a special event for the Hallmark community. And honestly, judging by the reaction to Cahill’s latest post, fans are just as excited for the finale as they were for the season premiere.

Erin Cahill Invites Fans to ‘Cruise’ Into the Season Finale

Earlier today, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Cahill took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming Season 2 finale of “Christmas at Sea,” which features footage from Hallmark’s 2025 Christmas Cruise.

She captioned the post:

“Cruise (tee hee) with us into the season finale of #ChristmasAtSea ! Such wonderful memories and moments and it truly captures being on the @hallmark Christmas Cruise with our incredible @hallmarkchannel family! That means YOU, our beloved fans, as well! Streaming Wed July 22nd exclusively on @hallmarkplus 🚢🎄🩷”

The slideshow included a variety of moments from the cruise, showing Hallmark stars spending time with superfans featured throughout season two. Among the photos were superfan Cheryl Major’s retirement party as she collected stars’ autographs on a special t-shirt, guests participating in games and activities, Steve and Julie Venturelli’s beautiful 38th anniversary vow renewal, and Santa and Mrs. Claus (superfan couple Charlie and Toni Jordan) joining in on the holiday fun onboard the ship.

Let’s be real, that’s exactly what fans have come to expect from the Hallmark Christmas Cruise. While meeting favorite stars is certainly part of the experience, the event has always been about creating memories together. It seems like that’s the feeling Cahill wanted to highlight by calling the fans part of the “Hallmark family.”

The Season 2 finale streams tomorrow (Wednesday, July 22) on Hallmark+.

Fans Say They’ve Loved Every Episode

Hallmark Viewers Celebrate the Holidays on 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise for “Christmas at Sea” Season 2 Hallmark Hallmark Fans Pose for a Photo on 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise for “Christmas at Sea” Season 2

It didn’t take long for fans to fill the comments with messages about how much they’ve enjoyed the series.

One comment came from someone who recognized a family member in Cahill’s slideshow:

“That’s my Mom that’s retired. Thank you so much for posting. She is living her best life being retired. ❤️”

Others shared their excitement for the finale.

One fan wrote:

“This is going to be amazing. I can already tell.”

Another commented:

“Been enjoying it so much.😀🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️”

One viewer summed up what many Hallmark fans have expressed throughout the season, writing:

“I have thoroughly enjoyed watching every episode! There is no family like a Hallmark family! 🫶”

Yep, that’s been one of the biggest takeaways from “Christmas at Sea.” Rather than simply showcasing celebrity appearances, the series has focused on the connections between the stars and the fans who make the annual cruise such a unique experience.

Hallmark Stars & the Network Join the Celebration

The excitement wasn’t limited to fans.

The official Hallmark Channel account joined the conversation by commenting:

“What a blast! 🙌”

The official Hallmark+ account also shared its own reaction, writing:

“Living for these memories 🥹❤️”

Meanwhile, fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach kept things simple by posting:

“❤️❤️❤️”

Honestly, seeing both the network and fellow Hallmark stars celebrating right alongside fans only reinforces the sense of community that has been front and center throughout the series. Let’s be real, that’s something Hallmark viewers appreciate just as much as the movies themselves.

With the Season 2 finale arriving tomorrow, it seems like viewers are ready for one more trip aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise. Yep, if the comments on Erin Cahill’s post are any indication, plenty of fans will be streaming the finale to relive those memories one last time before looking ahead to the next holiday season.