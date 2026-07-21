Melissa Gilbert Sets the Record Straight on ‘Little House’ Inaccuracies

Former child star Melissa Gilbert starred in the original “Little House on the Prairie” series from 1974 through 1983. Now, “Little House” fans everywhere are delighted to experience the new Netflix adaptation.

But as with every revival of a beloved classic, there is discourse. Gilbert, who recently announced her exit from Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” after two seasons, has welcomed healthy debate between the new series and the original. However, she’s grown tired of one particular discussion. In a new essay, she points out that there are historical inaccuracies in both screen adaptations.

Melissa Gilbert Wants Fans to Have More Grace With the Screen Adaptations

Every reboot of a classic series will come with criticism. But since “Little House on the Prairie” is based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book series, many have pointed out historical inaccuracies in the screen adaptations.

Now, Melissa Gilbert is setting the record straight and wants fans to understand that each adaptation came with historical errors.

“I do want to speak to an issue I am seeing run rampant on social media and in articles. That is whether or not the new ‘Little House’ and the original version are historically accurate. The short answer is no, neither are entirely accurate to the times nor the books,” Gilbert wrote in a recent Substack essay entitled, “What’s With All This Prairie Hoopla?”

“For example, unlike on the new show, Laura Ingalls Wilder didn’t spend much real time in Independence, Kansas until she was sixty years old and on a road trip with her daughter Rose,” the actress continued. “Unlike the original show, the real Ingalls family only lived in Walnut Grove, Minnesota for a short while not years and years.”

Gilbert goes on to list many more historical inaccuracies from the original “Little House” series, including the Ingalls sisters’ ages and additional characters that never existed.

“My hope is that folks realize that these are all perfect examples of dramatic license,” Gilbert continued, noting that the real Laura Ingalls Wilder even embellished details in her books.

“So rather than getting all twisted up in what’s real and what’s dramatized, maybe just sit back and go for the ride the creative minds behind these shows want to take you on. If you like it, stick with it. If you don’t, you don’t have to watch,” she added.

Alice Halsey Stars as Laura Ingalls on Netflix

While Melissa Gilbert will go down in history for originating the role of Laura Ingalls on television, 11-year-old Alice Halsey takes up the reins in the new Netflix adaptation. She’s excited to share her version of Laura Ingalls with the next generation of fans.

“We had the books in my house, but I hadn’t really read them,” Halsey shared in a Netflix interview. “When I got the audition, I read the entire series front to back, just to get a feel of who Laura was. I did a lot of research, and I think it paid off.”

“Laura is definitely a pretty complicated character,” the actress continued. “She’s really kind. She’s always standing up for what she thinks is right, no matter what other people think, no matter what the rules are. I don’t think she really cares about the rules. It’s not that she’s rebelling against them, saying that they shouldn’t exist. She just doesn’t conform to them. I think that part of her wants to fit in with how girls and women were meant to behave, but the other part of her kind of has to be herself. It’s a constant push and pull.”

All eight episodes of “Little House on the Prairie” season 1 are available to stream on Netflix. News of the second season will arrive shortly.