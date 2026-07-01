Melissa Gilbert Honors ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Dad Michael Landon 35 Years After His Death

Melissa Gilbert paid tribute to Michael Landon, the beloved actor who played her father on “Little House on the Prairie,” 35 years after his death.

In a post to her Instagram page on July 1, 2026, Gilbert, 62, shared a series of photos of her and Landon on the set of the 1970s NBC drama series as well as a shot of them laughing with his real-life children at home.

“Thirty-five years ago today, the world lost a creative powerhouse,” Gilbert captioned the post. “Michael Landon was one of the most successful actor-writer-director-producers in the history of television. Every show he was a part of ran for years. His TV shows remain a part of many people’s lives to this very day. I’ve always felt like the luckiest girls in the world because he chose me to be his “Halfpint.’ Working with him was more than formative. I learned most of what I know about our industry from him. I learned so much more too.”

The “When Calls the Heart” alum revealed that Landon was much more to her than a mentor.

“He loved his family fiercely,” the actress shared, noting that she spent a lot of time at Landon’s house and even vacationed with his family as a child.

“When I was there, he’d fold me right in,” Gilbert added. “I can’t begin to tell you how many times over the last 35 years, I’ve thought, ‘What would Mike do?’ I miss him. I miss his giggle. I miss his warmth. Mostly I miss the fact that he is not with us these days to make more of his art for all of us. We sure could use a dose of his perspective on things.”

Gilbert also sent love to Landon’s children and told them how much she loved their dad.

Melissa Gilbert immediately Connected With Michael Landon

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Gilbert was just nine years old when she auditioned for the part of Laura Ingalls on “Little House on the Prairie.” In her audition scene, she sat with Landon (“Pa” Charles Ingalls on the show) as they talked about the death of their dog, Jack.

Gilbert later told Emmy TV Legends that she later found out that Landon never considered anyone else for the role of his TV daughter, which she would play from 1974 until the series ended in 1983.

“I remember, clear as anything, the two of us doing the scene and him looking at me with tears in his eyes,” Gilbert recalled. “There was some sort of symbiotic connection there. I found out later, many, many years later, that when it came time to take the screen test to the network, he only took mine. Because he knew. He didn’t give them any other choices. He just said, ‘That’s Laura. That’s Half Pint.’”

Michael Landon’s Death Came Suddenly

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Landon was just 54 years old when he died from pancreatic cancer on July 1, 1991, just three months after publicly announcing his diagnosis. His final TV appearance was on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” in May 1991.

In an interview with Fox News, the late actor’s daughter, Leslie Landon, recalled that her busy father didn’t always prioritize his health.

“The one thing that I know was part of my dad’s personality was his stubbornness. And I don’t think staying on top of his health was a priority,” she shared. “I think he put it aside.”