Christmas in July 2026 — When You Can Catch Hallmark’s Biggest Holiday Hits of the Last 2 Decades

‘Tis the season to escape the summer heat and dive into some of Hallmark Channel’s best holiday fare (plus a few new movies!) as the network packs its schedule with festive, snow-covered rom-coms from morning to night. Merry Christmas in July!

In addition to catching a new holiday movie each Saturday night on Hallmark Channel, and a second season of “Christmas at Sea” streaming on Hallmark+, you may want to mark your calendar for the dates and times Hallmark’s biggest holiday hits are scheduled to air so you can watch them, record them, or tell your friends! There are some classics we wish had airtimes this month, like “The Christmas Train” and “The Christmas House,” but plenty of fan-favorites are still on the schedule. Here are 8 holiday hits not to be missed…

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Three Wise Men’ Trilogy is a Triple Threat

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Over the past several years, Hallmark Channel fans have fallen in love with the Brennan brothers, played by Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, and Tyler Hynes. With a feel-good combo of laughs, life lessons, and love stories, 2022’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby” was an instant hit.

Written by Campbell and fellow Hallmark star Kimberley Sustad (who makes a cameo in each movie), they followed up the original with a sequel, “Three Wiser Men and a Boy,” in 2024 (with additional screenwriter Russell Hainline), and the trio of writers delivered a third and final (so they say) movie, “Three Wisest Men” in 2025.

If you’re gonna watch one, you’ve gotta watch ’em all! During Christmas in July, catch “Three Wise Men and a Baby” on July 4 at noon Eastern time. After that, “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” airs on July 19 at noon Eastern time. Last but not least, you can watch “Three Wisest Men” on July 12 at noon Eastern time.

‘Christmas Under Wraps’ Was a Ratings Record Breaker

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The Hallmark Channel classic “Christmas Under Wraps,” starring Hallmark alum Candace Cameron Bure and David O’Donnell, is a dozen years old, but “holds the record for Hallmark’s highest-ever broadcast premiere ratings,” according to Variety.

The 2014 rom-com is about Bure’s character, medical student Lauren, who has a “residency at a top hospital and a boyfriend she adores,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. It continues, “Lauren appears to have her entire life figured out. But when she loses both her job and her beau on the same day, Lauren reluctantly accepts a residency position in Alaska. After slowly embracing her simple life up North, Lauren gets the position she originally hoped for and must choose between the life she always wanted and her new life in Alaska.” Catch it on July 18 at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’ Will Get a Sequel in 2026

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Filmed at the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, 2023’s smash hit “A Biltmore Christmas” featured a stellar cast, a time-travel storyline, and a gorgeous backdrop on the massive property. Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, and “Star Trek” favorite Jonathan Frakes, the movie beautifully brings viewers into Christmas at the Biltmore back in 1947.

A second movie, “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” set in 1895, will premiere during the 2026 holiday season, so now’s the perfect time for a refresher! Though it’s an entirely different time travel story, Frakes is in the cast again and there are repeat cameos from Wes Brown and Rachel Boston — all things you can remember to look for in the original! Catch “A Biltmore Christmas” on July 15 at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

‘A Royal Christmas’ Sent Millions Swooning in 2014

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“A Royal Christmas” is another one of Hallmark Channel’s highest-rated movies in its history. Starring Lacey Chabert, Jane Seymour and Stephen Hagan, it premiered in 2014 (along with “Christmas Under Wraps”), and by the time it had aired several times on the network, it had reached a whopping 6.3 million unduplicated viewers, per Multichannel News. The movie remains a fan-favorite to this day.

Hallmarkies love a royal trope and this one does not disappoint. In “A Royal Christmas,’ Chabert is a “humble seamstress from Philadelphia” named Emily Taylor who falls in love with Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia. But when he declares he wants to marry the commoner, his mother, Queen Isadora, makes other plans. Catch it on July 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ is an Enduring Classic

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Hard to believe “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is nearly two decades old, but the 2006 movie starring Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns, and Warren Christie remains a beloved classic. While watching it back, just try not to think about the fact that the little boy who played Burns’ son, Connor Christopher Levins, is now 27!

In the movie, Burns plays busy single mom Jennifer Cullen, who’s overwhelmed by all there is to do during the holidays. When her Uncle Ralph (Winkler) arrives to visit, followed by handsome Morgan Derby, Jennifer’s inspired by Morgan’s zest for life and love of Christmas. Catch it on July 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

‘A Dream of Christmas’ Launched Nikki DeLoach & Andrew Walker Hallmark Sweet Friendship

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Watching this long-standing fan favorite, it’s so fun knowing 2016’s “A Dream of Christmas” is responsible for bringing Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker together. They hit it off the moment they met to film “A Dream of Christmas” in 2016, quickly becoming close friends and collaborators (more “Curious Caterer” movies, please!). They’ve grown so close that they call each other their “work wife” and “work husband,” and will even hit the road for the Hallmark Stars Live Tour in July. Catch it on July 26 at 8 a.m. Eastern time.