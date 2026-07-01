Andrew Walker & Wife Cassandra Troy’s Romantic Sunset Photo Looks Like a Scene Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie

Andrew Walker and his wife Cassandra Troy are giving fans a glimpse at the kind of real-life romance that feels like it belongs on screen.

While attending a film festival in Malta, the beloved Hallmark leading man and his wife looked like they just stepped out of one of his movies in a new beachside photo shared on social media. Dressed up for a glamorous night, the longtime couple took the time to share a sweet moment together at sunset. This adorable display of affection had fans falling in love as Troy celebrated the journey they’ve shared over the years.

Fans’ Hearts Are Melting Over Walker & Troy’s Night Out in Malta

“Forever and ever with you @awalkk35 🤍” wrote Troy in the caption of her July 1 Instagram post, featuring a sunset photo of her and Walker. “From our simple days together, to a glamorous night out celebrating @mediterranefilmfestival in @malta 🐝🎇🎉”

Fans in the comments were gushing over the adorable snap:

“My favourite couple! What you have is so special and is so lovely to witness that! Sending lots of love! 💞”

“Great photo, you two look amazing together.”

“What a beautiful picture. What a beautiful view. You are such a lovely couple. 😊❤️”

“😍 cutest couple ever..Soulmates 🤍”

“The most amazing and beautiful couple ever!❤️❤️”

Walker & Troy Have Been Together for Over 23 Years

Walker and Troy first met in 2004 while the actor was back home visiting Canada, where Troy lived and was finishing up college, according to PEOPLE. As their relationship progressed, Troy eventually relocated from Montreal to Los Angeles to live with Walker in 2006. The couple got engaged and eloped in 2012, then they welcomed their older son, West Byron Walker, in July 2015, and their younger son, Wolf Reinhard Walker, in December 2019.

When asked what the secret was to their long-term relationship during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Walker responded, “I wish there was a secret, but I think it’s just communication.”

He continued, “She stays in her lane, I try to stay in my lane, and we just communicate a lot.”

“HBD my love 🎉 ” wrote Troy in her June 10 Instagram post. “You’ve casually become the best you’ve ever been, in my 23 yrs of loving you. Keep inspiring, pushing, believing and loving like you do. We are the luckiest to get to do this beautiful life with you.”

They also recently expanded their family with an adorable fur-baby.

“Welcome to the cast, little Fern 🌿” wrote Troy in the caption of her joint Instagram post from June 4, referring to the first photo of the adorable pup sitting on a director’s chair.

“After 1.5 years of searching for our fur baby, we found the one, and she was well worth the wait,” she continued. “Apologies in advance for the upcoming puppy content.”

Troy concluded her post by taking the time to thank Melissa Bacelar from Wagmor Pets, a non-profit dog rescue and adoption organization based in California, founded by Bacelar, a former actor.

Troy and their sons sometimes visit Walker while he’s on set. “What a treat it was to visit our fav human while he’s working,” Troy wrote in the caption of her May 20, 2025 post. “We’ve never known a time when @awalkk35 has gone to work in the am, and come home at night… so this is extra special for all of us.”

She continued to express how “proud” they all are of Walker. Troy then went on to reveal what their sons’ favorite part of visiting set was. “Of course the boys fav part of the whole experience was the craft service. Lol.”

Troy has referred to Walker as her “everlasting love” in a Valentine’s Day post from 2025 that featured a playful video of the couple while Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” plays over the clip. She continued in the caption, “Thanks for always being up for, and putting up with, my shenanigans. 21 + forever and ever more years of fun with you.”