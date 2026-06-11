Andrew Walker’s Wife Celebrates Their ‘Beautiful Life’ Together in Loving Birthday Tribute

Andrew Walker received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his wife, Cassandra Troy, who marked the occasion with a touching message, celebrating both the actor and the life they’ve built together for over two decades.

The Hallmark star’s longtime partner shared the sweet post on social media, reflecting on their 23 years together and praising Walker’s personal growth. Alongside some photos of Walker from over the years, Troy wrote that he had become “the best” he’s “ever been” and said that their family is “the luckiest” to share life’s journey with him.

Read Troy’s Message to Walker on His Special Day

“HBD my love 🎉 ” wrote Troy in her June 10 Instagram post. “You’ve casually become the best you’ve ever been, in my 23 yrs of loving you. Keep inspiring, pushing, believing and loving like you do. We are the luckiest to get to do this beautiful life with you.”

Walker & Troy Recently Expanded Their Family With An Adorable Fur-Baby

” Welcome to the cast, little Fern 🌿” wrote Troy in the caption of her joint Instagram post from June 4, referring to the first photo of the adorable pup sitting on a director’s chair.

“After 1.5 years of searching for our fur baby, we found the one, and she was well worth the wait,” she continued. “Apologies in advance for the upcoming puppy content.”

Troy concluded her post by taking the time to thank Melissa Bacelar from Wagmor Pets, a non-profit dog rescue and adoption organization based in California, founded by Bacelar, a former actor.

Walker and Troy first met in 2004 while the actor was back home visiting Canada, where Troy lived and was finishing up college, according to PEOPLE. As their relationship progressed, Troy eventually relocated from Montreal to Los Angeles to live with Walker in 2006. The couple got engaged and eloped in 2012, then they welcomed their older son, West Byron Walker, in July 2015, and their younger son, Wolf Reinhard Walker, in December 2019.

When asked what the secret was to their long-term relationship during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Walker responded, “I wish there was a secret, but I think it’s just communication.”

He continued, “She stays in her lane, I try to stay in my lane, and we just communicate a lot.”

Troy and their sons sometimes visit Walker while he’s on set. “What a treat it was to visit our fav human while he’s working,” Troy wrote in the caption of her May 20, 2025 post. “We’ve never known a time when @awalkk35 has gone to work in the am, and come home at night… so this is extra special for all of us.”

She continued to express how “proud” they all are of Walker. Troy then went on to reveal what their sons’ favorite part of visiting set was. “Of course the boys fav part of the whole experience was the craft service. Lol.”

Troy has referred to Walker as her “everlasting love” in a Valentine’s Day post from 2025 that featured a playful video of the couple while Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” plays over the clip. She continued in the caption, “Thanks for always being up for, and putting up with, my shenanigans. 21 + forever and ever more years of fun with you.”