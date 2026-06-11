Brennan Elliott Shares Heartfelt Message About Returning to Hallmark for ‘A Castle of Our Own’ Following His Wife’s Passing

The hearts of fans went out to Brennan Elliott after his wife, Camilla Rowe, passed away on March 22, 2025, at the age of 45, due to Stage 4 gastric cancer. Understandably, the actor took some time away from his career to cope with the loss and focus on his family, which includes son Liam (13) and daughter Luna (11).

Now, a new movie starring Brennan is about to premiere, which prompted him to share a special message about his return to Hallmark.

Brennan Is ‘Happy to Be Back’ and Fans Are Just as Delighted

Brennan took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, to share a post that included a video showing him during a photoshoot.

“To say I am happy to be back on @hallmarkchannel sharing another movie and another interesting character with all you amazing #brennies fans would be an understatement! It is truly a special summer Jem of a movie and i am very proud of the whole cast and crew on this project,” he wrote in the caption.

“Hoping you all tune in #june27th #summernights @hallmarkchannel to be [swept] away by the ocean, the beach and yes I am still wiping all the sand off of my hands! 😂,” the star continued.

He also wrote, “THANKYOU @jsrdude our #executive producer @ninaweinmanswift for such a beautiful heartfelt script with these rich human characters, and we couldn’t of done it without my #costar @ericacerra and the rest of the cast and crew! And our amazingly talented director @kay.s.metchie. Love u all and hope u all are swept away on june27.”

Both Brennan’s friends and fans appreciated his post, with fellow Hallmark star Benjamin Ayres leaving a comment, saying, “There he is! Welcome back champ 💪”

“So excited you’re back!! Can’t wait to watch the new movie!! 😃❤️,” one fan wrote.

A third person added, “Yay!!!! You’re one of my favs!!”

“You are looking so good. I’ll be watching your new movie. You are a great actor!! 🙏,” came from another social media user.

Someone else left a comment, writing, “Going back to work is a giant step to trying to create a ‘new normal’ for you & the kiddos— a mixture of happy and bittersweet and it’s an accomplishment, too — Looking forward to the movie because I raised my many kiddos in San Diego …and me and my kiddos did sandcastle stuff too! Happy memories for us — Be well 🦋🎞️”

All the Info You Need About Brennan’s ‘A Castle of Our Own’

Hallmark A Castle of Our Own

Premiering Saturday, June 27, on the Hallmark Channel, before heading to Hallmark+ the next day, “A Castle of Our Own” — which is part of the Summer Nights 2026 lineup — stars Brennan along with Erica Cerra. The movie also includes Sarah Sheehan as a character named Lily and Sophie Thom as Paige.

As for the story, Hallmark explains that “[w]hen an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.”

Hallmark Crossword Mystery

Don’t forget that you can also see Brennan in other Hallmark hits like “His & Hers,” “The Perfect Pairing,” “All of My Heart” and the “Crossword Mystery” movies. That’s not to overlook “The Gift of Peace,” “Christmas in Vienna” and many more!