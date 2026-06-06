Brennan Elliott Excites Fans With Highly Anticipated Hallmark Return Tease

Beloved Hallmark star Brennan Elliott has fans hyped for his new movie, “A Castle of Our Own,” premiering this month. The movie marks Elliott’s first Hallmark movie since he lost his wife Camilla Row in March 2025 after an eight-year cancer battle.

Hallmark Hunk Brennan Elliott Teases Highly Anticipated Return

On Saturday, June 27, Elliott will be back on Hallmark in a summer fun film. The actor used social media to tease “A Castle of Our Own” and share his excitement over the movie.

Set to The Pointer Sisters’ hit song “I’m So Excited”, Elliott shared a video of different promo pictures for “A Castle of Our Own”. It was smiles all around for the actor in the footage. In his caption, Elliott couldn’t contain his happiness about his latest gig.

“Hey everyone, We are officially in June #brennies, which means it’s the countdown to my new @hallmark movie and it’s only 24 days away. “A CASTLE OF OUR OWN” premieres Saturday june27th @hallmarkchannel and I can’t wait to share this fun, feel good summer movie with all of you and the brennies army! Here are a few new promo pics to kick things off. Over the next few weeks I’ll try to share more behind the scenes moments, sneak peaks and some stories from set if I can as we get closer to the big premiere night. I am so EXCITED for you all to come and build some sandcastles under the sun and stars with me and my friends #june27th ☺️😉 #hallmarkmovie #summernights,” he expressed.

Fans jumped into the comments to gush over getting to see Elliott on Hallmark again. “So happy to see your return! I’m proud to be a “Brennie”! ❤️” wrote a fan.

“Can’t wait to see the movie!!” shared another fan. One fan added, “Can’t wait to see your new show! You are a tremendous actor Brennan! 👏❤️ So good to see you smiling.”

The official synopsis for “A Castle of Our Own” reads: “When an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.” The Hallmark movie also stars Erica Cerra.

Last month, Elliott declared that “A Castle of Our Own” was “one of the greatest gifts” of his career. He also gushed over being welcomed back to Hallmark with such love following his time away.

Brennan Elliott Took Time Away Following Camilla Row’s Passing

The Hallmark star was married to Row for 14 years before she died from stage 4 gastric cancer at age 45. Row and Elliott have two children, son Liam, and daughter Luna, 10.

In a very heartbreaking social media message to reveal Row had passed away, Elliott called her “the love of my life,my soulmate,my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies.”

Elliott also shared her cancer journey and how proud he was of Row for becoming an advocate for cancer and others as she fought her own battle. Following the loss of his beloved wife, Elliott stepped back from acting for a little while to focus on his children and mourn the loss of Row.

The last Hallmark movie Elliott appeared in was the 2024 film “His & Hers”, starring his good friend Lacey Chabert, with whom he has starred in over 10 movies. Elliott has praised Chabert for helping him during the “dark time” after he lost Row.

While Elliott is making his Hallmark return this summer, he did make his acting return earlier this year in a guest appearance on “9-1-1”.