Soap Star Shares Exciting Family News After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Billy Flynn has been a staple in daytime television for more than a decade, earning three Daytime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives.” As many soap fans know, Flynn was a familiar face in Salem for more than 12 years before making the move to Genoa City and taking over the role of Cane Ashby on “The Young and the Restless.”

The 41-year-old and his wife, Gina Comparetto, recently revealed they had been keeping a special secret. On July 28, 2026, Comparetto took to Instagram to announce that the couple had welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in May.

Read on to learn more about Flynn’s growing family and see how fellow soap stars and fans reacted to the exciting news.

Billy Flynn and Wife Gina Comparetto Welcome Their Third Child

Comparetto shared the happy announcement alongside a carousel of family photos, revealing that the couple’s daughter was born two months earlier.

“She arrived in May, and now our family is perfectly complete,” she wrote.

The couple is already parents to two young sons, who were born in 2022 and 2023. Flynn and Comparetto have also chosen not to publicly share the first names of any of their three children, opting to keep that part of their family life private.

The heartfelt post quickly drew congratulations from friends, co-stars, and fans celebrating the family’s newest addition.

Billy Flynn’s ‘DOOL’ and ‘Y&R’ Co-Stars Celebrate the Happy News

Several of Billy Flynn’s current and former soap co-stars took to the comments section to celebrate the family’s newest arrival.

Cherie Jimenez, who portrays Gabi DiMera on “Days of Our Lives,” wrote, “My heart is so happy for ya’ll.”

Galen Gering, who plays Rafe Hernandez on the Peacock soap, added, “Amazing! Congrats Fam! Can’t wait to meet her!”

Meanwhile, Flynn’s new “The Young and the Restless” co-star Michelle Stafford, who portrays Phyllis Summers, simply commented, “Perfection.”

The supportive messages highlighted the close-knit relationships Flynn has built throughout his years in daytime television.

Soap Fans Congratulate Billy Flynn on Becoming a Family of Five

Soap fans also filled the comments section with heartfelt congratulations for Flynn, Comparetto, and their growing family.

“So precious! So happy for you guys!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “The freaking cutest.”

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Several viewers also celebrated the family’s newest milestone, with one writing, “Party of 5! Congratulations.”

Another fan shared their well wishes from across the globe, commenting, “A huge congratulations on the birth of your little Baby Daughter. Best wishes all the way from Sydney, Australia.”

The outpouring of support reflected just how excited fans were to celebrate Flynn and Comparetto as they begin this new chapter as a family of five.

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Whether fans know Billy Flynn from his long-running role as Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” or his recent move to “The Young and the Restless,” it’s clear they’re just as invested in celebrating his personal milestones as they are his on-screen storylines. As Flynn begins this new chapter as a father of three, soap viewers are sending plenty of love to him and his growing family.